South Africa-Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Monday after Australia beat South Africa by 118 runs in the first test at Kingsmead:
|Australia 1st Innings: 351
|South Africa 1st Innings: 162
|Australia 2nd Innings
Cameron Bancroft st de Kock b Maharaj 53
David Warner c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 28
Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Maharaj 6
Steve Smith lbw b Elgar 38
Shaun Marsh c de Villiers b Morkel 33
Mitchell Marsh c Amla b Rabada 6
Tim Paine c de Villiers b Maharaj 14
Pat Cummins b Maharaj 26
Mitchell Starc c Elgar b Morkel 7
Nathan Lyon c Amla b Morkel 2
Josh Hazlewood not out 9
Extras: (5lb) 5
TOTAL: (all out) 227
Overs: 74.4
Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-71, 3-108, 4-146, 5-156, 6-175, 7-185, 8-203, 9-209, 10-227.
Bowling: Morne Morkel 15-4-47-3, Vernon Philander 14-4-35-0, Keshav Maharaj 29.4-4-102-4, Kagiso Rabada 13-5-28-2, Dean Elgar 3-1-10-1.
|South Africa 2nd Innings
|(Target: 417)
Aiden Markram c Paine b Marsh 143
Dean Elgar c Paine b Starc 9
Hashim Amla lbw b Hazlewood 8
AB de Villiers run out (Warner/Lyon) 0
Faf du Plessis b Cummins 4
Theunis de Bruyn c Paine b Hazlewood 36
Quinton de Kock lbw b Hazlewood 83
Vernon Philander c Paine b Starc 6
Keshav Maharaj b Starc 0
Kagiso Rabada b Starc 0
Morne Morkel not out 3
Extras: (2b, 3lb, 1nb) 6
TOTAL: (all out) 298
Overs: 92.4
Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-39, 3-39, 4-49, 5-136, 6-238, 7-290, 8-290, 9-290, 10-298.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 18-2-75-4 (1nb), Josh Hazlewood 15.4-2-61-3, Nathan Lyon 32-7-86-0, Pat Cummins 15-3-47-1, Mitchell Marsh 7-2-21-1, Steve Smith 5-3-3-0.
Result: Australia won by 118 runs.
Series: Austraia leads four-test series 1-0.
Toss: won by Australia.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sundaram Ravi, India.
TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.