South Africa-Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Monday after Australia beat South Africa by 118 runs in the first test at Kingsmead:

Australia 1st Innings: 351 South Africa 1st Innings: 162 Australia 2nd Innings

Cameron Bancroft st de Kock b Maharaj 53

David Warner c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 28

Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Maharaj 6

Steve Smith lbw b Elgar 38

Shaun Marsh c de Villiers b Morkel 33

Mitchell Marsh c Amla b Rabada 6

Tim Paine c de Villiers b Maharaj 14

Pat Cummins b Maharaj 26

Mitchell Starc c Elgar b Morkel 7

Nathan Lyon c Amla b Morkel 2

Josh Hazlewood not out 9

Extras: (5lb) 5

TOTAL: (all out) 227

Overs: 74.4

Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-71, 3-108, 4-146, 5-156, 6-175, 7-185, 8-203, 9-209, 10-227.

Bowling: Morne Morkel 15-4-47-3, Vernon Philander 14-4-35-0, Keshav Maharaj 29.4-4-102-4, Kagiso Rabada 13-5-28-2, Dean Elgar 3-1-10-1.

South Africa 2nd Innings (Target: 417)

Aiden Markram c Paine b Marsh 143

Dean Elgar c Paine b Starc 9

Hashim Amla lbw b Hazlewood 8

AB de Villiers run out (Warner/Lyon) 0

Faf du Plessis b Cummins 4

Theunis de Bruyn c Paine b Hazlewood 36

Quinton de Kock lbw b Hazlewood 83

Vernon Philander c Paine b Starc 6

Keshav Maharaj b Starc 0

Kagiso Rabada b Starc 0

Morne Morkel not out 3

Extras: (2b, 3lb, 1nb) 6

TOTAL: (all out) 298

Overs: 92.4

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-39, 3-39, 4-49, 5-136, 6-238, 7-290, 8-290, 9-290, 10-298.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 18-2-75-4 (1nb), Josh Hazlewood 15.4-2-61-3, Nathan Lyon 32-7-86-0, Pat Cummins 15-3-47-1, Mitchell Marsh 7-2-21-1, Steve Smith 5-3-3-0.

Result: Australia won by 118 runs.

Series: Austraia leads four-test series 1-0.

Toss: won by Australia.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.