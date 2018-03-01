Vice Premier says Taiwan is set for steady economic growth

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Vice Premier of the Executive Yuan on March 5 spoke at a seminar entitled “100 percent E-voting in 2018 and Enhancement of Corporate Value.” In his address he offered some encouraging data and his optimistic perspective for the growth of Taiwan’s economy moving forward.



Vice Premier Shih Jun-ji stated that since 2016 under the current administration’s guidance, Taiwan’s economy has continued to improve and the foundation is solid for steady growth moving forward.



The event was hosted by the Financial Supervisory Commission of Taiwan, and gathered business leaders, and experts in the tech and legal fields to discuss how to improve corporate governance in Taiwan and thereby develop the country’s capital market and encourage innovation.



The Vice Premier noted that the quality and efficiency of corporate governance in Taiwan has been steadily increasing, with the Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA) ranking Taiwan fourth in in the region a governance system, corporate culture, and law enforcement surpassed by only Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan.



Such an assessment affirms that Taiwan is headed in the right direction in terms of economic growth and industry development.

Despite recent fears over the stock market in the U.S., Shih says that stocks in Taiwan have not shown any alarming fluctuations, and that the outlook remains positive for 2018 moving forward, reports CNA.

The goal of the forum, which is to promote electronic voting platforms and related regulatory bodies for shareholder meetings of corporations listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, will only help Taiwan’s drive for economic growth moving forward, stated the Vice Premier.

