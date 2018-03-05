Germany welcomes govt deal, wants to start work quickly

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has welcomed the coalition deal and says, "It's important that we start quickly with our work."

Merkel was speaking Monday, a day after the center-left Social Democrats voted overwhelmingly to remain in a coalition with Merkel's conservative bloc, giving her the support needed to preserve her governing coalition and secure a fourth term as leader of Europe's most powerful economy.

Parliament is expected to meet March 14 to re-elect Merkel as chancellor, ending the longest time Germany has been without a new government after elections in its postwar history.

The Social Democrats were initially reluctant to extend their coalition with Merkel, but eventually agreed to a deal that gives them control of the foreign, labor and finance ministries — three major portfolios — in return for supporting curbs on immigration.