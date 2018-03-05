Taiwan's top companies to participate in Convergence India 

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) --Taiwan's top-notch companies like Acer, Asus, BenQ, D-Link, Gigabyte, and MSi will showcase their latest products at the Taiwan Excellence pavilion at Booth No B-63, Hall No 10, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi during this year's Convergence India exhibition to be held from March 7 to 9, 2018.

Launched in 1992, this 26th expo is credited as South Asia's largest ICT show where technological developments in Telecom, IT, Broadcasting and Digital media are demonstrated.

It is the only platform in this region which demonstrates convergence of technologies in Telecom, Broadcast, Cable and Satellite, TV, Cloud and Big Data, IoT, Digital Homes, Mobile Devices, Film and Radio, Content Creation, Management and Delivery, etc.

This mecca of megaminds accumulating under one roof also provides engagement with digital innovators, international business gurus, telecom and broadcasting czars, leaders from IT and Internet and IoT industries. .

The three-day exhibition and concurrent exhibition sessions provides an excellent networking opportunity for speakers, visitors, and delegates. This platform attracts high quality exhibitors to showcase their expertise and identify the thriving business opportunities in India.