Confrontation in players' tunnel at SAfrica-Australia test

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Video has emerged of a confrontation in the players' tunnel involving Australia's David Warner and South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the first cricket test, indicating the on-field aggression between the teams has spilled over.

The leaked security camera footage shows Warner being held back by teammates while he directs comments toward de Kock as the teams went off for the tea break Sunday, the fourth day of the match at Kingsmead.

The incident started out of the view of the camera and it's unclear what sparked it. It continued as players made their way up the staircase that leads to both dressing rooms.

At one point, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis emerged from South Africa's dressing room to apparently try and calm the situation.

Both Cricket South Africa and Cricket Australia were aware of the incident, which came to light overnight in Durban when the CCTV camera footage from the stadium was leaked to the media.

"It's rather unfortunate that the incident took place and certainly not in the spirit of the game," South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee said. "The match referee had spoken to us after the day's play. We will await any further communication from the ICC around this incident."

The fourth day of the first test was characterized by an aggressive on-field display by the Australians, who were in control of the test and needed just one more wicket on Monday to confirm a commanding victory.

Series between these teams are often fiercely-contested.

Warner was at the center of a loud, taunting celebration by the Australians when South Africa's top batsman, AB de Villiers, was run out for a duck earlier in the day. Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc and South Africa batsman Theunis de Bruyn also had a series of verbal exchanges during one over.

De Kock was 81 not out at the end of the day and had temporarily frustrated Australia's push for victory.

Despite the tunnel incident, players from both teams said at stumps Sunday that none of the on-field exchanges had crossed the line or gotten out of hand.