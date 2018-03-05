Acclaimed Taiwan chef wins lifetime achievement award

Taipei (CNA) -- In late February, acclaimed Taiwanese chef Andre Chiang (江振誠) was informed he will receive the 2018 Diners Club Lifetime Achievement Award - Asia, the first Taiwanese chef to be honored.



Part of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards program, the Diners Club Lifetime Achievement Award is voted on by members of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, which is made up of more than 300 leaders in the restaurant and culinary industries in Asia.



"While I was thrilled to be the first Chinese chef to appear on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, I am equally honored to be the first Chinese chef to receive this prestigious award," Chiang said in a statement in response to the honor.



"My focus has always been to put Asia on the culinary world map and this recognition reinforces that goal. I will remember this moment forever," Chiang said.



Born in Taipei in 1976, Chiang started his culinary career at 13. He was later appointed head chef of a French restaurant of Sherwood Hotel at the age of 20.



Chiang later spent about 15 years in France, studying French cuisine and while there gained a position at the three Michelin star restaurant Le Jardin des Sens.



After returning to Asia, Chiang opened the 30-seat Restaurant André in Singapore in 2010.



Restaurant André first appeared on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2013 at No. 38 and rose to No. 14. The restaurant also consistently placed in the top 10 and climbed as high as second on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list.



The restaurant was given two Michelin stars in 2016, but Chiang closed it in February 2018 after deciding to return to Taiwan to concentrate on reinterpreting Taiwanese flavors through his local award-winning restaurant, RAW.



Chiang said he hopes RAW will help him pass on his experience and knowledge to the next generation of chefs in Taiwan and China.



He will formally receive the award at the sixth annual Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Awards ceremony scheduled for March 27 at Wynn Palace, Macau.



"Andre Chiang is among the world's most respected, prominent and successful chefs, and the coveted Diners Club Lifetime Achievement Award is an honour that reflects his culinary journey to date," William Drew, Group Editor of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, said in a statement.



"We look forward to seeing the direction he will take in the next phase of his already stellar career," the editor said.



(By Wu Hsin-yun and Frances Huang)

