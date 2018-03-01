Researchers: Hong Kong surpasses Japan for longest life expectancy in the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to recent studies, Hong Kong has surpassed the cities of Japan as home to the population with the longest life expectancy in the world.



According to researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, men in Hong Kong now have an average life expectancy of 81.3 years, and women have a life expectancy of 87.3 years, as of 2016.



Dr. Timothy Kwok, from the university’s department of geriatric medicine, led the research and used criteria regularly applied to nations using the Global AgeWatch Index. Since Hong Kong is not a country, it is not included in the annual Index report.



However, using the same factors for analysis as the Global AgeWatch Index, Hong Kong reportedly surpassed the average life expectancy of Japan about five years ago, according sources quoted by CNN.



There are a variety of possible reasons suggested for the increase in life expectancy in Hong Kong, among them; access to quality healthcare and medical facilities, well developed and convenient transportation systems, access to well-maintained natural areas like mountains and beach fronts, a well-balanced diet, comfortable climate and weather, and even a cohesive family structure that encourages care and engagement with the elderly.



While the increase in Hong Kong’s life expectancy is encouraging, it also reflects a very marginal shift in comparison with other regions with long life expectancies.



According to the researchers quoted by CNN, access to quality healthcare facilities, which includes transportation infrastructure, and a climate that is generally moderate, without huge temperature shifts, may be the most influential factors in Hong Kong’s improved life expectancy over the past decade.