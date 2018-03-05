Italy's early results show center-right coalition leads vote

The League's Giancarlo Giorgetti speaks during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 5, 2018, at the end of th
M5S Paola Taverna speaks after polling stations closure at the electoral headquarters of Five-Star Movement (M5S) in Rome, in the early hours of Monda
Microphones are set up at the the Democratic Party headquarters, in Rome, Sunday, March 4, 2018. Analysts say early projections from Italy's election
In this frame taken from a video provided by the Five-Star Movement, movement 's Leader Luigi Di Maio, right, and member Alfonso Bonafede, center, cel
In this frame taken from a video provided by the Five-Star Movement, movement 's Leader Luigi Di Maio, right, and other movement's members react as th
Democratic Party lawmaker Maurizio Martina, left, and President Matteo Orfini talk to journalists in the party's headquarters, in Rome, Sunday, March
Scrutineers count votes in a polling station in Rome, Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the end of Italy's election day. The campaign was marked by the prime-
ROME (AP) — Preliminary results released by Italy's interior ministry show the center-right coalition winning about 37 percent of the parliamentary vote and the 5-Star Movement getting about 31 percent, with the center-left coalition far behind with 23 percent.
With no faction winning a clear majority, the results early Monday confirm that negotiations to form a government that can win a confidence vote in Parliament will likely be long and fraught.
The partial results show the right-wing, anti-immigrant and euroskeptic League party of Matteo Salvini surpassing the establishment Forza Italia party of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi. The League captured around 18 percent, while Forza Italia had less than 14 percent.
The results confirm the defeat of the two main political forces that have dominated Italian politics — Forza Italia and the center-left.