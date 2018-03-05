Madou Pomelo Blossom Festival in southwestern Taiwan kicks off Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—After a five-year hiatus, Madou Pomelo Blossom Festival is being held again to provide visitors an aromatic and visually pleasing experience of walking along the pomelo gardens. This year the festival is organized by the Madou Farmers’ Association and will last for 20 days, spanning from March 5 to March 24.

Madou District of Tainan City is known for its Wundan pomelos. The pomelo trees bloom every March, spreading the refreshing fragrance of its blossoms throughout the entire district. Pomelo flower aromas can also be blended into coffee and desserts. Pomelo fruits will begin developing after flowering.

After this year’s festival was officially opened at a local pomelo garden, public wedding ceremonies were seen taking place at the venue surrounded by the pomelo trees and their small white fragrant flowers.

Several pomelo farms in the district offer package tours which include pomelo flower watching, guided grass cultivation eco tours, and special meals.

When mid-autumn festival approaches, the pomelo trees will be heavily laden with golden-green pomelos, announcing that the fruits are ready for harvest. Around that time a separate Wundan festival will be hosted.