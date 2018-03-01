India and Vietnam signal closer ties after meeting between leaders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – India and Vietnam have officially agreed to enhance cooperation in three key areas, with leaders also issuing statements that the countries will work together to ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.



A meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang occurred on Saturday, March 3, where the leaders of both countries agreed to three strategic areas for improved cooperation.



The three pacts that were signed by the leaders include agreements to cooperate on sharing technology related to nuclear energy, improving ties in trade and agriculture, as well as a new cooperative agreement for joint oil and gas exploration projects.

An MoU was signed that calls for collaboration between India’s Global Center for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP) and the Vietnam Atomic Energey Institute (VINATOM).

Likewise, state enterprises ONDC Videsh Limited (OVL) from India, and PetroVietnam (PVN) will begin working together to explore the ocean off the southern coast of Vietnam for possible energy rich resource deposits.

Although there was no formal defense treaty signed, both leaders emphasized that ensuring a stable rule based order and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific was essential for the peace and prosperity of the region.

The Indian Prime Minister was quoted as saying “We will jointly work for an open, independent & prosperous Indo-Pacific area where the international rules-based order is respected,” reports the Hindu.



The meeting also signals India’s efforts to establish closer diplomatic ties with nations throughout Southeast Asia.



The Vietnamese leader was quoted by the Asian Age; "We reaffirm our close collaboration to support India to further its relations and multi-faceted connectivity with ASEAN attaching high importance to the maintenance of security, maritime safety and freedom of navigation and over flight, settlement of disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law.”