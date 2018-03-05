Two more winning numbers to be added to Taiwan receipt lottery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two extra sets of numbers will be added to Taiwan's receipt lottery this year to increase the odds of winning, with the first new series of numbers to be announced on March 25, announced the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday (March 2).

Instead of the standard three sets of winning three-digit numbers for the NT$200 (US$6.82) Additional Sixth Prize, two more will be added to make a total of five, starting with this year's first bi-monthly lottery of the year for the January to February period. This will increase the odds of winning the NT$200 prize from three percent to five percent.

For the time being, the quantity of winning sets of numbers for the rest of the prizes for the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform-invoice lottery, will remain the same, according to the MOF. However, a new NT$1 million Special Prize and a new NT$2,000 prize for e-invoice holders are in the works, with details to be announced soon.

Currently, the prizes for the Taiwan receipt lottery include the NT$10 million Special Prize, NT$2 million Grand Prize, NT$200,000 First Prize, NT$40,000 Second Prize, NT$10,000 Third Prize, NT$4,000 Fourth Prize, NT$1,000 Fifth Prize, NT$200 Sixth Prize, and the NT$200 Additional Sixth Prize. It is the Additional Sixth Prize worth NT$200 that will receive the two additional winning numbers.

The MOF's Taxation Administration said that the measure was taken to address the large number of unclaimed prizes and was based the average number of prizes claimed over last year and the estimated budget for the coming year. This year's budget for the Taiwan receipt lottery is NT$10.5 billion, which reportedly is NT$500 million more than the amount for the previous year.