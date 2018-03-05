Republicans in Congress looking to keep a low profile

WASHINGTON (AP) — After last year's successful drive to cut taxes, what does the majority party in Congress do for an encore? The answer for Republicans seems to be, "Not so much."

For sure, they feel good about the effect their overhaul of the nation's tax code is having on the economy, and recent polling suggests it's getting more popular as the midterm elections draw closer.

But as for other potential legislation to boast about in hopes of boosting GOP chances of retaining control of the House and Senate, the agenda is pretty thin.

Instead, the GOP-controlled Congress is looking ahead to a year of abbreviated work weeks and low-profile and small-bore initiatives.