The Latest: S. Korean delegation heads to N. Korea for talks

By  Associated Press
2018/03/05 13:14

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on a South Korean delegation visiting North Korea for talks (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

A group of high-level South Korean officials has left for North Korea for talks on North Korea's nuclear program and ways to help resume talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

Chung Eui-yong, a special envoy for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said before his departure Monday that he'll relay Moon's hopes for North Korean nuclear disarmament and a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Chung heads a 10-member delegation that includes intelligence chief Suh Hoon.

Media footage showed Chung and other officials posing for a group photo before boarding a plane at a military airport near Seoul on Monday afternoon.

Chung's two-day trip may include talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. If Kim or other North Korean officials show a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.