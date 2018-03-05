Chinese Premier stresses zero tolerance for Taiwan independence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China’s National People’s Congress began Monday with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s (李克強) work report, which lauded the country’s economic achievements in his general review of the progress over the past five years. Not surprisingly, the report reiterated a policy of zero tolerance towards Taiwan's independence.

The opening day of 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) took place in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on March 5. The NPC has gained global attention due to the rumored removal of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s term limits during the two-week event, which would enable lifelong rule.

In review, Li said that the country’s GDP and proportion of the global GDP continued to expand during the five-year period, from RMB 54 trillion and 11.4 percent, to RMB 82.7 trillion and 15 percent, respectively. At the same time, the country’s fiscal revenue and employment surged, Li added.

“The spending on research and development skyrocketed by 11 percent and jumped to the No. 2 spot in the world, with a wide range of innovations adopted from aerospace, communication, transportation, mobile payment, and shared economy, in addition to the remarkable start-up boom, leading to new growth momentum and a reshaping of the economic landscape,” Li said.

In Li’s nearly 2-hour report, Li mentioned Taiwan twice, with less time spent on Taiwan policy compared to his last year’s report at the 19th Party Congress, in which he reaffirmed Xi Jinping’s six principles, including the “One China”principle and the 1992 Consensus, according to Apple Daily.

In this year's work report, Li claims there has been new progress in China's work with Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan; the “One Country, Two Systems” approach has continued to flourish; exchanges and cooperation with Hong Kong and Macau have deepened and that had enabled growth and stability in the two areas.

“We have to be bound by the One China principle and the 1992 Consensus, strengthen the cross-strait cultural and economic exchanges and partnership, and realize a meeting between cross-strait leaders, while strongly opposing Taiwanese separatism to effectively maintain cross-strait peace and stability,” he said.

Taiwan and China have been at odds since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949 and the democratic island country sees itself as a sovereign nation. Beijing considers democratic Taiwan to be part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Chinese control.