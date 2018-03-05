  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/05 12:37
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 66 45 17 4 94 240 182
Boston 63 40 15 8 88 209 158
Toronto 67 39 21 7 85 220 190
Washington 65 37 21 7 81 203 193
Philadelphia 66 34 21 11 79 197 193
Pittsburgh 66 37 25 4 78 215 200
New Jersey 66 33 25 8 74 193 199
Columbus 66 33 28 5 71 176 186
Florida 63 32 25 6 70 189 199
Carolina 66 29 26 11 69 176 198
N.Y. Rangers 66 30 30 6 66 189 209
N.Y. Islanders 66 29 29 8 66 213 237
Detroit 65 26 29 10 62 170 193
Montreal 65 25 29 11 61 167 200
Ottawa 64 22 32 10 54 174 225
Buffalo 65 20 34 11 51 154 211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 65 42 14 9 93 214 168
Vegas 65 42 18 5 89 225 180
Winnipeg 65 39 17 9 87 220 175
Minnesota 66 37 22 7 81 204 190
Dallas 65 37 23 5 79 193 171
San Jose 66 35 22 9 79 196 184
Anaheim 66 33 21 12 78 186 183
Los Angeles 66 36 25 5 77 192 165
Colorado 65 35 24 6 76 205 193
St. Louis 66 35 26 5 75 180 176
Calgary 66 32 25 9 73 185 195
Chicago 66 28 30 8 64 188 195
Edmonton 65 27 34 4 58 183 216
Vancouver 65 24 32 9 57 176 214
Arizona 64 20 34 10 50 155 209

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 6, SO

Dallas 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Chicago 5, Los Angeles 3

Boston 2, Montreal 1, OT

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Arizona 2, Ottawa 1

Washington 5, Toronto 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Edmonton 2

Sunday's Games

Nashville 4, Colorado 3, OT

Florida 4, Philadelphia 1

Anaheim 6, Chicago 3

Vegas 3, New Jersey 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 3, Carolina 2

Columbus 4, San Jose 2

Monday's Games

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.