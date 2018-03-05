Kashmir shuts after Indian troops kill 3 civilians, 1 rebel

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities have clamped a curfew on parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir to contain protests after Indian soldiers killed three young civilians and a rebel.

Indian army Col. Rajesh Kalia says militants fired at a checkpoint in southern Shopian area and a shootout with soldiers followed.

Kalia says a rebel and three young civilian associates were killed.

Locals say the three civilians were killed in cold blood.

Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India with both nations claiming the region entirely. Rebel groups demand the region be united under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. Most people in the portion governed by India support the rebels' cause against Indian rule.