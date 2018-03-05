  1. Home
Seoul envoy to raise nuclear disarmament during N.Korea trip

By  Associated Press
2018/03/05 11:29

In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President

South Korea's national flag flutters in the wind at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Monday, March 5, 2018. South Korea's president will se

A man walks near the wire fence decorated with ribbons carrying messages wishing the reunification and peace of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilio

A woman walks by a signboard showing the distance to North Korea's capital Pyongyang and to South Korea's capital Seoul from Imjingang Station in Paju

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A special envoy for South Korean President Moon Jae-in says he'll relay Moon's hopes for North Korean nuclear disarmament and a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula when he meets this week with North Korean officials.

Moon's national security director, Chung Eui-yong, spoke to reporters Monday ahead of a two-day trip that may include talks with leader Kim Jong Un. Kim's barrage of weapons tests over the last year has raised fears of war.

If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.

Moon is pressing what he sees as momentum created by North Korea's participation in last month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, led a high-level delegation south.