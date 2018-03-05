Moralez, Medina score, NYC beats Sporting KC 2-0 in opener

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jesus Medina scored in his MLS debut, Maximiliano Moralez had a goal and New York City FC beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Sunday night in a season opener for both clubs.

NYC handed Sporting KC its first home-opening defeat since 2009 in front of a crowd of 20,831.

Moralez opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. David Villa was left open at the corner of the 18-yard box and dribbled it to the end line for a cross to a sliding Moralez at the near post.

Medina, a 20-year-old Paraguayan winger, scored in the 53rd minute. Ben Sweat ran past Sporting KC's defense for Yangel Herrera's back-heel pass and fed it across for Medina's chip shot.

NYC's Maxime Chanot was given a straight red card in the 88th minute for taking down Gerso Fernandes during a goal-scoring opportunity. It happened just outside the penalty box and Felipe Gutierrez's free kick was deflected off the crossbar by goalkeeper Sean Johnson.