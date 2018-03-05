Wild snap skid with 4-1 win over Red Wings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eric Staal and Zach Parise scored in the second period, Jason Zucker added two late goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Sunday to end a two-game losing streak.

Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves to help Minnesota rebounds from consecutive road losses at Arizona and Colorado.

Staal and Parise scored in a 2:57 span to erase a 1-0 deficit. The goals came shortly after rookie Nick Seeler traded punches with Detroit's Luke Witkowski on a delayed penalty.

Staal tied it on a power play with his team-leading 34th goal. The forward redirected Jared Spurgeon's shot past goalie Jimmy Howard with 12:38 to play in the second.

Parise then completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle to put the Wild up 2-1. Minnesota showed plenty of life in the second period after managing just four shots on goal in the first.

Zucker added a pair of goals less than a minute apart, including an empty-net goal with 3:38 to play. He also redirected a pass to give Minnesota some breathing room with a 3-1 lead with 4:18 remaining.

Justin Abdelkader scored for Detriot off a rebound at 3:58 of the first period.

The Red Wings had a good look at an open net midway through the third after Dubnyk was caught out of position behind his goal. Tyler Bertuzzi had a shot, but Spurgeon managed to get in front of the puck to keep it a one-goal game.

NOTES: Detroit has lost three in a row. ... Wild F Nino Niederreiter had his 100th career assist and 200th career point on the same play Sunday. He had the second assist on Parise's goal. ... Howard is 14-4-3 against Minnesota. ... Staal's 34 goals are his most in a season since he had 40 in 2008-09 with Carolina.

