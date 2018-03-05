All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 66 45 17 4 94 240 182 Boston 63 40 15 8 88 209 158 Toronto 67 39 21 7 85 220 190 Washington 65 37 21 7 81 203 193 Philadelphia 66 34 21 11 79 197 193 Pittsburgh 66 37 25 4 78 215 200 New Jersey 66 33 25 8 74 193 199 Florida 63 32 25 6 70 189 199 Columbus 65 32 28 5 69 172 184 Carolina 66 29 26 11 69 176 198 N.Y. Rangers 66 30 30 6 66 189 209 N.Y. Islanders 66 29 29 8 66 213 237 Detroit 64 26 28 10 62 169 189 Montreal 65 25 29 11 61 167 200 Ottawa 64 22 32 10 54 174 225 Buffalo 65 20 34 11 51 154 211 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 65 42 14 9 93 214 168 Vegas 65 42 18 5 89 225 180 Winnipeg 65 39 17 9 87 220 175 Dallas 65 37 23 5 79 193 171 Minnesota 65 36 22 7 79 200 189 San Jose 65 35 21 9 79 194 180 Anaheim 66 33 21 12 78 186 183 Los Angeles 66 36 25 5 77 192 165 Colorado 65 35 24 6 76 205 193 St. Louis 66 35 26 5 75 180 176 Calgary 66 32 25 9 73 185 195 Chicago 66 28 30 8 64 188 195 Edmonton 65 27 34 4 58 183 216 Vancouver 65 24 32 9 57 176 214 Arizona 64 20 34 10 50 155 209

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 6, SO

Dallas 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Chicago 5, Los Angeles 3

Boston 2, Montreal 1, OT

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Arizona 2, Ottawa 1

Washington 5, Toronto 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Edmonton 2

Sunday's Games

Nashville 4, Colorado 3, OT

Florida 4, Philadelphia 1

Anaheim 6, Chicago 3

Vegas 3, New Jersey 2

Winnipeg 3, Carolina 2

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.