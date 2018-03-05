  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on March 5, 2018

By  Central News Agency
2018/03/05 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Environmental groups furious over easing of feedback fund requirements for hillside land development

@China Times: Vegetable prices crash after Taipei wholesale market closes for 11 days in past three weeks

@Liberty Times: Nanya Institute of Technology sells land to stay afloat as student numbers fall

@Apple Daily: Woman dies in slum home, body gnawed by rats

@Economic Daily News: Samsung and Taiwanese firm to fight TSMC on cryptocurrency mining chips

@Commercial Times: Four Formosa Plastics Group subsidiaries to issue up to NT$178 billion in cash dividends
 
headlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan headline news
2018/02/26 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/02/23 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/02/22 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/02/21 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/02/13 09:00