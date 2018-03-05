BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Gimnasia 1, San Lorenzo 0
|Friday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Lanus 1
Belgrano 2, Patronato Parana 2
|Saturday's Matches
Colon 0, Huracan 0
San Lorenzo 0, Santa Fe 0
Tigre 0, Talleres 0
Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 2
|Sunday's Matches
Temperley 1, Gimnasia 1
Banfield 1, Newell's 0
Atletico Tucuman 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
River Plate 1, CA Chacarita Juniors 1
|Monday's Matches
Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield
San Martin vs. Independiente
Estudiantes vs. Olimpo