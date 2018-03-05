  1. Home
  2. World

China says defense budget to rise to $173 billion in 2018

By  Associated Press
2018/03/05 08:48

Military delegates arrive for a meeting at the Great Hall of the People ahead of Monday's opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC)

Military delegates arrive on buses near Tiananmen Gate with a giant portrait of Mao Zedong outside the Great Hall of the People on the eve of the annu

Chinese soldiers in usher uniforms march past journalists who line up to enter the Great Hall of the People for a press conference ahead of Monday's o

Delegates from China's People's Liberation arrive for a meeting at the Great Hall of the People ahead of Monday's opening session of China's National

BEIJING (AP) — China's finance ministry says that the country's defense budget this year will rise 6 percent to 1.1 trillion yuan ($173 billion).

The figure released Monday's report to the ceremonial National People's Congress is an increase of about $10 billion from last year. It puts China's defense budget as the world's second largest, behind the United States.

Despite slowing growth in its once-meteoric defense spending, China is preparing to launch its second aircraft carrier, integrating cutting-edge stealth fighters into its air force and fielding a dizzying array of advanced missiles able to attack air and sea targets at vast distances.

On Sunday, Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the legislature, said China's defense spending as a share of GDP and the budget also remains lower than that of other major nations.