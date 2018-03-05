Cavs' Thompson to miss several games with sprained ankle

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers will be without starting center Tristan Thompson for several games because of a sprained right ankle.

Thompson injured his heel when he was stepped on by one of Denver's players during the first half of Saturday's loss to the Nuggets. He stayed in the game and finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, but the team said he experienced "significant swelling" overnight and tests revealed the sprain. The Cavs said he will miss "multiple games."

Thompson's loss is another blow for the struggling Cavs, who are already without All-Star forward Kevin Love because of a broken left hand. Love is not expected to return until the end of March.

Thompson, who has bounced in and out of Cleveland's starting lineup, is averaging 6.5 rebounds and 6.3 points in 42 games — 21 starts. With Thompson out, coach Tyronn Lue will likely start Larry Nance Jr., one of four players the Cavs added through trades last month.

Cleveland is 4-4 since its roster overhaul.