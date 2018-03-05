WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CYC--DOPING INVESTIGATION-TEAM SKY

A British parliamentary committee alleges in a doping investigation report that Bradley Wiggins used a banned powerful corticosteroid to enhance his performance while preparing to win the Tour de France in 2012. By Rob Harris. NewsNow has moved. Will be updated shortly.

ATH--OBIT-BANNISTER

LONDON — Roger Bannister, the first runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, has died. He was 88. Bannister's family said in a statement that he died peacefully on Saturday in Oxford "surrounded by his family who were as loved by him, as he was loved by them." By Chris Lehourites. SENT: 2,000 words, photos.



— ATH--OBIT-BANNISTER-QUOTES

— ATH--OBIT-BANNISTER-TRIBUTES

ATH--DOPING INVESTIGATION-COE

IAAF President Sebastian Coe has been accused of misleading a parliamentary inquiry into doping in a report published by legislators on Monday. Moving shortly: 500 words.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PREVIEW

Paris Saint-Germain faces the challenge of knocking Real Madrid out of the Champions League without the injured Neymar. The teams meet on Tuesday at Parc des Princes in Paris, with PSG trailing 3-1 from the first leg. In Tuesday?s other Champions League game, five-time champion Liverpool is at home to two-time champion Porto, having won 5-0 away. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--OBIT-ASTORI

UDINE, Italy — Fiorentina captain Davide Astori was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday at the age of 31 after a suspected cardiac arrest before an Italian league match. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SOC--NEYMAR SURGERY

SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer star Neymar has been discharged from hospital after undergoing successful surgery on his injured right foot. SENT: 140 words, photos.

SOC--FA-GLENN-SYMBOLS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is annoying many Spaniards by wearing a pro-Catalan yellow ribbon, the head of the English Football Association said, highlighting the need to be tough on keeping political symbols out of soccer. Martin Glenn also said "we don't want" religious symbols being displayed by teams, including the Star of David. By Rob Harris. SENT: 420 words, photo.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — It is looking increasingly likely that Chelsea and Arsenal will be the teams from the Premier League's "Big Six" to miss out on Champions League qualification this season. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--MAN CITY-CHELSEA

MANCHESTER, England — Statistics often don't tell the whole story but some figures from Manchester City's dominant 1-0 win over Chelsea further highlighted the gulf in class between the Premier League leaders and the rest. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SOC--BRIGHTON-ARSENAL

BRIGHTON, England — Arsenal completed a dreadful week by losing 2-1 at Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday to slip 13 points off the Champions League qualification positions and pile more pressure on manager Arsene Wenger. SENT: 340 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi put Barcelona on a clear path to the Spanish league title after scoring from a free kick for a third straight game on Sunday against second-place Atletico Madrid. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bayern Munich moved to a huge 20-point lead in the Bundesliga with only nine rounds left after a 4-0 win at Freiburg on Sunday, while Cologne's slim hopes of survival took a hit. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — At this rate Lyon won't have long to wait before bidding farewell to next season's Champions League, drawing 1-1 at Montpellier on Sunday to make it six league games without a win. SENT: 480 words.

SOC--GERMANY-ENGLAND

HARRISON, New Jersey — Ellen White scored two goals and England played to a 2-2 draw with Germany in the SheBelieves Cup Sunday at Red Bull Arena. SENT: 170 words.

SOC--FRANCE-US

Eugenie Le Sommer scored just before halftime and France finished with a 1-1 draw against the U.S. women's national team on Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena. SENT: 360 words.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

DURBAN, South Africa — Australia was forced to wait for the one wicket it needs to confirm a commanding win over South Africa in the first test. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 720 words, photos.

ATH--WORLD INDOORS

BIRMINGHAM, England — Poland set a world indoor record in the 4x400-meter relay on Sunday at the world indoor athletics championships, with the United States also inside the old mark. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 830 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S ALPINE COMBINED

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Federica Brignone edged Olympic champion Michelle Gisin to win the last women's World Cup Alpine combined event of the season on Sunday, while Wendy Holdener took the season-long title in the discipline. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SLALOM

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Marcel Hirscher capped his stellar season by securing an unprecedented seventh overall World Cup title on Sunday. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CYC--PARIS-NICE

MEUDON, France — Arnaud Demare won the opening stage of the Paris-Nice race in a photo finish on Sunday after edging out three other riders in a sprint to the line. SENT: 170 words, photos.

GLF--MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP

MEXICO CITY — Phil Mickelson ended the longest drought of his career with a playoff victory Sunday over Justin Thomas in the Mexico Championship, capping off a final round of lustrous cheers in thin air that included Thomas holing a wedge for eagle on the final hole of regulation. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 690 words, photos.

GLF--TSHWANE OPEN

PRETORIA, South Africa — George Coetzee closed with a 4-under 67 for a two-shot victory over Sam Horsfield of England in the Tshwane Open on Sunday. SENT: 140 words.

OTHER STORIES:

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Predators beat Avalanche 4-3 in OT for 8th straight victory. SENT: 300 words, photo.

— HKW--US OPPORTUNITY — US women's hockey team looks to continue momentum after gold. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— US--IDITAROD — Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska. By Rachel D'Oro. SENT: 600 words, photos.

