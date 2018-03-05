  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/05 07:43
Boston 240 001 100—8 13 1
Baltimore 003 412 00x—10 13 1

Beeks, Kent (3), Shepherd (4), Gorst (4), Poyner (5), Rodriguez (6), Walden (7), and Vazquez, Hernandez; Ynoa, Araujo (3), Faulkner (4), Teague (5), Aquino (6), O'Day (7), Brach (8), Scott (9), and Joseph, Susac. W_Faulkner 0-0. L_Shepherd 1-0. Sv_Scott. HRs_Benintendi, Devers; Beckham, Alvarez.

___

Detroit 101 000 000—2 10 1
Washington 012 300 00x—6 9 0

Wilson, VerHagen (3), Jimenez (5), Moreno (6), Burgos (7), Jimenez (8), and Hicks, Rogers; Gonzalez, Gott (4), Madson (5), Grace (6), Suero (8), Long (9), and Wieters, Gushue. W_Gonzalez 1-2. L_Wilson 0-0. HRs_Harper.

___

Houston 011 002 000—4 12 0
St. Louis 001 000 000—1 7 2

Peacock, Smith (3), Sipp (4), Boshers (5), Hauschild (6), Guduan (8), McCurry (9), and Federowicz, Stubbs; Wacha, Hudson (4), Greene (5), Lucas (7), Poncedeleon (8), Woodford (9), and Kelly, Pena. W_Peacock 0-2. L_Wacha 0-0. Sv_McCurry. HRs_Altuve.

___

Miami 000 000 110—2 8 1
Atlanta 000 200 30x—5 9 2

Straily, Conley (4), Ellington (7), Mazza (7), Gonzalez (7), Gonzalez (8), and Telis, Nola; Foltynewicz, Blair (4), Moylan (6), Gomez (7), McCreery (8), Jackson (9), and Suzuki, Marlette. W_Blair 0-0. L_Conley 1-3. Sv_Jackson. HRs_Holaday.

___

Pittsburgh 000 014 022—9 14 0
Minnesota 101 100 000—3 4 0

Taillon, Rodriguez (3), Feliz (4), Brault (5), Eppler (7), McRae (9), and Diaz, Kelley; Berrios, Baxendale (3), Rodney (4), Reed (5), Sanchez (6), Curtiss (8), Busenitz (9), Lujan (9), and Garver, Navarreto. W_Brault 3-0. L_Sanchez 0-0. HRs_Diaz.

___

Tampa Bay 001 311 003—9 13 1
New York Yankees 000 010 000—1 6 2

Eovaldi, Hall (3), Roe (4), Yarbrough (5), Chirinos (6), Andriese (7), Pruitt (8), Weber (9), and Monell, Carrillo; Green, Chapman (3), Heller (3), Espinal (4), LeBlanc (6), Gallegos (8), Coshow (9), and Sanchez, Kratz. W_Eovaldi 0-0. L_Chapman 1-0. HRs_Maris.

___

Toronto 000 100 010—2 5 1
Philadelphia 000 200 02x—4 8 3

Estrada, Garcia (4), Osuna (5), Loup (6), Tepera (7), Breslow (8), Guerrieri (8), and Maile, Jansen; Eickhoff, Garcia (3), Beato (4), Milner (5), Rodriguez (5), Thompson (6), Dominguez (8), and Alfaro, Moore. W_Dominguez 0-0. L_Breslow 0-0.

___

Washington 501 010 000—7 11 1
New York Mets 100 100 100—3 5 1

Jackson, Dragmire (4), Cordero (7), Rodriguez (8), Harper (9), and Severino, Solano; Matz, Taylor (1), Bautista (3), Blevins (4), Purke (6), Conlon (7), and d'Arnaud, Nido. W_Jackson 0-0. L_Matz 1-1. HRs_Dominguez; Bruce, Frazier.

___

Cleveland 200 102 100—6 9 0
Milwaukee 100 010 000—2 11 1

Kluber, McAllister (4), Martin (5), Olson (6), Beliveau (7), Claiborne (8), Taylor (9), and Perez, Murphy; Chacin, Drake (3), Gallardo (4), Frieri (6), Knebel (7), Hader (8), Albers (9), and Bandy, Bethancourt. W_Kluber 0-0. L_Chacin 1-0. HRs_Kipnis, Stamets.

___

Kansas City 400 013 101—10 15 1
Cincinnati 000 003 000—3 7 2

Hammel, Peralta (3), Boyer (4), Maness (5), Stout (6), Almonte (7), Sparkman (8), Lenik (9), and Gallagher, Morin; DeSclafani, Herget (3), Mahle (4), De Paula (6), Peralta (7), Floro (8), Brice (9), and Mesoraco, Turner. W_Hammel 0-2. L_DeSclafani 0-0. HRs_Duvall.

___

San Diego (ss) 310 010 200—7 10 1
Chicago White Sox 000 020 400—6 5 0

Lucchesi, Lauer (3), Castillo (5), Cimber (6), Wieck (7), Yardley (8), Aro (9), and Ellis, McGee; Fulmer, Santiago (2), Gomez (5), Bummer (6), Vieira (7), Avilan (7), Jones (9), and Smith, Gonzalez. W_Lucchesi 0-0. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_Aro. HRs_Margot; Castillo, Engel.

___

Seattle 000 504 100—10 13 2
Texas 160 000 000—7 10 1

Paxton, Bonnell (2), Diaz (3), Moore (4), Moll (7), Cook (8), Newsome (9), and Marjama, DeCarlo; Fister, Minor (4), Gardewine (4), Hernandez (6), Sampson (7), Goeddel (8), Jepsen (9), and Chirinos, Kiner-Falefa. W_Moore 0-0. L_Hernandez 0-0. Sv_Newsome. HRs_Ford; Rua, Chirinos.

___

Chicago Cubs 000 000 000—0 2 1
Arizona 010 000 10x—2 6 1

Lester, Camarena (3), Grimm (4), Simmons (5), Ryan (6), Roth (7), Brooks (8), and Contreras, Rice; Walker, Hirano (4), Bradley (5), Shipley (7), De la Rosa (8), Buchanan (9), and Avila, Perez. W_Walker 0-0. L_Lester 1-0. Sv_Buchanan. HRs_Fuentes, Ahmed.

___

Colorado 032 000 010—6 9 1
Los Angeles Angels 002 022 10x—7 10 0

Gray, Rusin (4), Oberg (5), Rosscup (6), Farris (7), Vasto (8), and Wolters, Vazquez; Shoemaker, Krol (3), Alvarez (4), Barria (5), Morales (7), Campos (9), and Rivera, Perez. W_Barria 0-1. L_Rosscup 0-0. Sv_Campos. HRs_Rodgers, Hampson; Blash, Upton.

___

Oakland 003 200 430—12 13 1
San Diego (ss) 002 001 001—4 8 0

Montas, Petit (3), Hatcher (5), Treinen (6), Coulombe (7), Bassitt (8), Blackwood (9), and Phegley; Richard, Stammen (4), Makita (5), Yates (6), Wilhelmsen (7), Capps (8), Maton (9), and Hedges. W_Montas 0-0. L_Richard 0-0. HRs_Barreto, Merrell, Garcia, Canha, Phegley; Hosmer.

___