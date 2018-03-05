Sunday's Major League Linescore

|Boston
|240
|001
|100—8
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|003
|412
|00x—10
|13
|1
Beeks, Kent (3), Shepherd (4), Gorst (4), Poyner (5), Rodriguez (6), Walden (7), and Vazquez, Hernandez; Ynoa, Araujo (3), Faulkner (4), Teague (5), Aquino (6), O'Day (7), Brach (8), Scott (9), and Joseph, Susac. W_Faulkner 0-0. L_Shepherd 1-0. Sv_Scott. HRs_Benintendi, Devers; Beckham, Alvarez.
___
|Detroit
|101
|000
|000—2
|10
|1
|Washington
|012
|300
|00x—6
|9
|0
Wilson, VerHagen (3), Jimenez (5), Moreno (6), Burgos (7), Jimenez (8), and Hicks, Rogers; Gonzalez, Gott (4), Madson (5), Grace (6), Suero (8), Long (9), and Wieters, Gushue. W_Gonzalez 1-2. L_Wilson 0-0. HRs_Harper.
___
|Houston
|011
|002
|000—4
|12
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|2
Peacock, Smith (3), Sipp (4), Boshers (5), Hauschild (6), Guduan (8), McCurry (9), and Federowicz, Stubbs; Wacha, Hudson (4), Greene (5), Lucas (7), Poncedeleon (8), Woodford (9), and Kelly, Pena. W_Peacock 0-2. L_Wacha 0-0. Sv_McCurry. HRs_Altuve.
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|110—2
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|30x—5
|9
|2
Straily, Conley (4), Ellington (7), Mazza (7), Gonzalez (7), Gonzalez (8), and Telis, Nola; Foltynewicz, Blair (4), Moylan (6), Gomez (7), McCreery (8), Jackson (9), and Suzuki, Marlette. W_Blair 0-0. L_Conley 1-3. Sv_Jackson. HRs_Holaday.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|014
|022—9
|14
|0
|Minnesota
|101
|100
|000—3
|4
|0
Taillon, Rodriguez (3), Feliz (4), Brault (5), Eppler (7), McRae (9), and Diaz, Kelley; Berrios, Baxendale (3), Rodney (4), Reed (5), Sanchez (6), Curtiss (8), Busenitz (9), Lujan (9), and Garver, Navarreto. W_Brault 3-0. L_Sanchez 0-0. HRs_Diaz.
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|311
|003—9
|13
|1
|New York Yankees
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|2
Eovaldi, Hall (3), Roe (4), Yarbrough (5), Chirinos (6), Andriese (7), Pruitt (8), Weber (9), and Monell, Carrillo; Green, Chapman (3), Heller (3), Espinal (4), LeBlanc (6), Gallegos (8), Coshow (9), and Sanchez, Kratz. W_Eovaldi 0-0. L_Chapman 1-0. HRs_Maris.
___
|Toronto
|000
|100
|010—2
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|02x—4
|8
|3
Estrada, Garcia (4), Osuna (5), Loup (6), Tepera (7), Breslow (8), Guerrieri (8), and Maile, Jansen; Eickhoff, Garcia (3), Beato (4), Milner (5), Rodriguez (5), Thompson (6), Dominguez (8), and Alfaro, Moore. W_Dominguez 0-0. L_Breslow 0-0.
___
|Washington
|501
|010
|000—7
|11
|1
|New York Mets
|100
|100
|100—3
|5
|1
Jackson, Dragmire (4), Cordero (7), Rodriguez (8), Harper (9), and Severino, Solano; Matz, Taylor (1), Bautista (3), Blevins (4), Purke (6), Conlon (7), and d'Arnaud, Nido. W_Jackson 0-0. L_Matz 1-1. HRs_Dominguez; Bruce, Frazier.
___
|Cleveland
|200
|102
|100—6
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|010
|000—2
|11
|1
Kluber, McAllister (4), Martin (5), Olson (6), Beliveau (7), Claiborne (8), Taylor (9), and Perez, Murphy; Chacin, Drake (3), Gallardo (4), Frieri (6), Knebel (7), Hader (8), Albers (9), and Bandy, Bethancourt. W_Kluber 0-0. L_Chacin 1-0. HRs_Kipnis, Stamets.
___
|Kansas City
|400
|013
|101—10
|15
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|003
|000—3
|7
|2
Hammel, Peralta (3), Boyer (4), Maness (5), Stout (6), Almonte (7), Sparkman (8), Lenik (9), and Gallagher, Morin; DeSclafani, Herget (3), Mahle (4), De Paula (6), Peralta (7), Floro (8), Brice (9), and Mesoraco, Turner. W_Hammel 0-2. L_DeSclafani 0-0. HRs_Duvall.
___
|San Diego (ss)
|310
|010
|200—7
|10
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|020
|400—6
|5
|0
Lucchesi, Lauer (3), Castillo (5), Cimber (6), Wieck (7), Yardley (8), Aro (9), and Ellis, McGee; Fulmer, Santiago (2), Gomez (5), Bummer (6), Vieira (7), Avilan (7), Jones (9), and Smith, Gonzalez. W_Lucchesi 0-0. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_Aro. HRs_Margot; Castillo, Engel.
___
|Seattle
|000
|504
|100—10
|13
|2
|Texas
|160
|000
|000—7
|10
|1
Paxton, Bonnell (2), Diaz (3), Moore (4), Moll (7), Cook (8), Newsome (9), and Marjama, DeCarlo; Fister, Minor (4), Gardewine (4), Hernandez (6), Sampson (7), Goeddel (8), Jepsen (9), and Chirinos, Kiner-Falefa. W_Moore 0-0. L_Hernandez 0-0. Sv_Newsome. HRs_Ford; Rua, Chirinos.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Arizona
|010
|000
|10x—2
|6
|1
Lester, Camarena (3), Grimm (4), Simmons (5), Ryan (6), Roth (7), Brooks (8), and Contreras, Rice; Walker, Hirano (4), Bradley (5), Shipley (7), De la Rosa (8), Buchanan (9), and Avila, Perez. W_Walker 0-0. L_Lester 1-0. Sv_Buchanan. HRs_Fuentes, Ahmed.
___
|Colorado
|032
|000
|010—6
|9
|1
|Los Angeles Angels
|002
|022
|10x—7
|10
|0
Gray, Rusin (4), Oberg (5), Rosscup (6), Farris (7), Vasto (8), and Wolters, Vazquez; Shoemaker, Krol (3), Alvarez (4), Barria (5), Morales (7), Campos (9), and Rivera, Perez. W_Barria 0-1. L_Rosscup 0-0. Sv_Campos. HRs_Rodgers, Hampson; Blash, Upton.
___
|Oakland
|003
|200
|430—12
|13
|1
|San Diego (ss)
|002
|001
|001—4
|8
|0
Montas, Petit (3), Hatcher (5), Treinen (6), Coulombe (7), Bassitt (8), Blackwood (9), and Phegley; Richard, Stammen (4), Makita (5), Yates (6), Wilhelmsen (7), Capps (8), Maton (9), and Hedges. W_Montas 0-0. L_Richard 0-0. HRs_Barreto, Merrell, Garcia, Canha, Phegley; Hosmer.
___