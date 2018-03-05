|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|66
|45
|17
|4
|94
|240
|182
|Boston
|63
|40
|15
|8
|88
|209
|158
|Toronto
|67
|39
|21
|7
|85
|220
|190
|Washington
|65
|37
|21
|7
|81
|203
|193
|Philadelphia
|66
|34
|21
|11
|79
|197
|193
|Pittsburgh
|66
|37
|25
|4
|78
|215
|200
|New Jersey
|65
|33
|24
|8
|74
|191
|196
|Florida
|63
|32
|25
|6
|70
|189
|199
|Columbus
|65
|32
|28
|5
|69
|172
|184
|Carolina
|65
|29
|25
|11
|69
|174
|195
|N.Y. Rangers
|66
|30
|30
|6
|66
|189
|209
|N.Y. Islanders
|66
|29
|29
|8
|66
|213
|237
|Detroit
|64
|26
|28
|10
|62
|169
|189
|Montreal
|65
|25
|29
|11
|61
|167
|200
|Ottawa
|64
|22
|32
|10
|54
|174
|225
|Buffalo
|65
|20
|34
|11
|51
|154
|211
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|65
|42
|14
|9
|93
|214
|168
|Vegas
|64
|41
|18
|5
|87
|222
|178
|Winnipeg
|64
|38
|17
|9
|85
|217
|173
|Dallas
|65
|37
|23
|5
|79
|193
|171
|Minnesota
|65
|36
|22
|7
|79
|200
|189
|San Jose
|65
|35
|21
|9
|79
|194
|180
|Anaheim
|66
|33
|21
|12
|78
|186
|183
|Los Angeles
|66
|36
|25
|5
|77
|192
|165
|Colorado
|65
|35
|24
|6
|76
|205
|193
|St. Louis
|66
|35
|26
|5
|75
|180
|176
|Calgary
|66
|32
|25
|9
|73
|185
|195
|Chicago
|66
|28
|30
|8
|64
|188
|195
|Edmonton
|65
|27
|34
|4
|58
|183
|216
|Vancouver
|65
|24
|32
|9
|57
|176
|214
|Arizona
|64
|20
|34
|10
|50
|155
|209
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 6, SO
Dallas 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Chicago 5, Los Angeles 3
Boston 2, Montreal 1, OT
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Arizona 2, Ottawa 1
Washington 5, Toronto 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Edmonton 2
|Sunday's Games
Nashville 4, Colorado 3, OT
Florida 4, Philadelphia 1
Anaheim 6, Chicago 3
Vegas at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Calgary at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.