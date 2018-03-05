Mickelson ends longest drought with playoff win in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Phil Mickelson ended the longest drought of his career with a playoff victory over Justin Thomas in the Mexico Championship, capping off a wild day that included Thomas holing out for eagle on the final hole of regulation.

Mickelson, who closed with a 5-under 66, two-putted from 18 feet for par on the signature par-3 17th hole at Chapultepec Golf Club. Thomas went long, chipped to just inside 10 feet and his par putt to extend the playoff was never on line.

Mickelson won his third World Golf Championship, and made good on his pledge that more victories were in store for him. His last victory was the 2013 British Open, a stretch of 101 starts worldwide without a win.