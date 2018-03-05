Drama in red and neutrals on Oscars red carpet

Allison Janney arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Allison Janney arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Betty Gabriel arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Patrick Stewart, left, and Sunny Ozell arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/
Allison Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jordan Peele arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Gael Garcia Bernal arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Looks in neutrals and red made early appearances on the Oscars carpet as Hollywood's biggest fashion show got underway in Los Angeles.
Among early walkers were a few Olympians, including skier Lindsey Vonn in a fringed black gown and diamond choker with statement red stones. Figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu walked together. He wore belt-leather straps that crossed his chest and she donned a sheer, long-sleeve gown in soft blue.
Allison Williams of "Get Out" went for neutral. The film's writer-director, Jordan Peele, opted for a creamy white tuxedo jacket.
Among those in red was Allison Janney of 'I, Tonya' in dramatic sleeves that feel to the ground. Sofia Carson was all drama in a red cape gown with 26.10 carats of diamonds in her Chopard choker.