All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 66 45 17 4 94 240 182 22-6-2 23-11-2 13-5-2 Boston 63 40 15 8 88 209 158 22-7-4 18-8-4 13-4-2 Toronto 67 39 21 7 85 220 190 22-8-2 17-13-5 11-5-3 Washington 65 37 21 7 81 203 193 23-9-2 14-12-5 11-6-3 Philadelphia 66 34 21 11 79 197 193 16-10-6 18-11-5 9-5-5 Pittsburgh 66 37 25 4 78 215 200 24-8-1 13-17-3 14-6-0 New Jersey 65 33 24 8 74 191 196 17-12-3 16-12-5 12-9-1 Florida 63 32 25 6 70 189 199 19-9-3 13-16-3 10-5-1 Columbus 65 32 28 5 69 172 184 19-11-2 13-17-3 12-10-3 Carolina 65 29 25 11 69 174 195 16-11-6 13-14-5 8-8-5 N.Y. Rangers 66 30 30 6 66 189 209 18-12-4 12-18-2 7-8-3 N.Y. Islanders 66 29 29 8 66 213 237 16-12-4 13-17-4 10-9-2 Detroit 64 26 28 10 62 169 189 13-13-8 13-15-2 6-13-3 Montreal 65 25 29 11 61 167 200 16-10-8 9-19-3 10-6-4 Ottawa 64 22 32 10 54 174 225 14-13-5 8-19-5 6-11-3 Buffalo 65 20 34 11 51 154 211 9-18-4 11-16-7 8-7-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 64 41 14 9 91 210 165 22-7-3 19-7-6 13-4-2 Vegas 64 41 18 5 87 222 178 24-7-2 17-11-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 64 38 17 9 85 217 173 24-7-2 14-10-7 11-7-2 Dallas 65 37 23 5 79 193 171 23-10-2 14-13-3 11-11-0 Minnesota 65 36 22 7 79 200 189 22-5-6 14-17-1 11-10-0 San Jose 65 35 21 9 79 194 180 19-9-3 16-12-6 16-4-3 Los Angeles 66 36 25 5 77 192 165 16-12-3 20-13-2 10-10-3 Anaheim 65 32 21 12 76 180 180 17-9-5 15-12-7 10-6-7 Colorado 64 35 24 5 75 202 189 23-8-1 12-16-4 8-9-1 St. Louis 66 35 26 5 75 180 176 20-14-0 15-12-5 9-9-3 Calgary 66 32 25 9 73 185 195 14-15-4 18-10-5 9-7-3 Chicago 65 28 29 8 64 185 189 15-14-3 13-15-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 65 27 34 4 58 183 216 13-17-2 14-17-2 12-8-0 Vancouver 65 24 32 9 57 176 214 11-15-6 13-17-3 6-11-1 Arizona 64 20 34 10 50 155 209 12-18-4 8-16-6 4-10-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 6, SO

Dallas 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Chicago 5, Los Angeles 3

Boston 2, Montreal 1, OT

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Arizona 2, Ottawa 1

Washington 5, Toronto 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Edmonton 2

Sunday's Games

Florida 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.