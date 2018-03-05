Rio's new public security chief tackles rising crime

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Brazilian army general in charge of public security in Rio de Janeiro says social and economic plans are needed to address the causes of rising crime in the city.

Gen. Richard Fernandez Nunes was named Public Security Secretary last month after the federal government put the military in charge of Rio's security forces amid a spike in violent crime.

He said that the reduction of armed confrontations is one of his main goals, and he plans to end the "intensifying violence" that plagues Rio. But he warned that army troops alone will not bring peace to violence-ridden communities and said a dialogue must also be created.

Fernandez Nunes made his comments in an interview published Sunday by Rio de Janeiro's O Globo newspaper.