Poland sets world indoor record in 4x400-meter relay, US 2nd

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Poland set a world record in the 4x400-meter relay at the world indoor athletics championships on Sunday, with the United States also inside the old mark.

The Polish team of Karol Zalewski, Rafal Omelko, Lukasz Krawczuk and Jakub Krzewina won in 3:01.77. That shaved 0.36 seconds off the previous record of 3:02.13, which was set by the U.S. in 2014.

"We never even dreamed about it," Omelko said. "It's a big surprise for us. We're really, really happy."

The U.S. team of Fred Kerley, Michael Cherry, Aldrich Bailey and Vernon Norwood finished 0.2 seconds behind Poland in 3:01.97, also beating the previous record by a different U.S. team.

It appeared as if the Americans would take victory — and the record — but Krzewina surged past Norwood in the final straight in Birmingham.

Belgium was third, with the three Borlee brothers and Jonathan Sacoor, setting a national record with 3:02.51.