Man City beats Chelsea 1-0, leads EPL by 18 points

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bernardo Silva scored inside 33 seconds of the second half to earn Manchester City a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday that moved the leaders to within 12 points of clinching the Premier League title.

With its 14th straight league win at home, City opened up an 18-point lead with nine games remaining as Pep Guardiola's side continues to show no mercy on its way to a second trophy of the season after the League Cup.

Chelsea, missing key midfielder N'Golo Kante, played ultra-defensively in the first half — it didn't even have a shot — only to concede immediately after the restart when David Silva crossed for Bernardo Silva to force in a finish at the far post.

Chelsea stayed in fifth place but is now five points adrift of the fourth and final Champions League qualification position — currently occupied by Tottenham — and 25 behind City.

It was a second straight loss in Manchester for Chelsea, having been defeated 2-1 by Man United last weekend.

The possibility remains open that City could win the league title at home to United on April 7.