Cologne survival hopes take blow in 3-2 defeat to Stuttgart

BERLIN (AP) — Cologne's slim hopes of an unlikely escape from Bundesliga relegation took a blow Sunday as Stuttgart came from behind to win 3-2 and leave the home side bottom.

Veteran striker Claudio Pizarro fired Cologne into an early lead and his side went on to dominate the first half.

Yuya Osako, who had sent Pizarro through to score, thought he'd scored toward the end of the half when Vincent Koziello managed to get the ball from Ron-Robert Zieler, giving the Japan forward an easy finish. But the video referee concluded the Hannover 'keeper had the ball under control and so the goal was disallowed.

It went from bad to worse for Cologne just before the break. Mario Gomez equalized against the run of play, and then scored again when Timo Horn somehow let his harmless shot slip through his arms and in. Stuttgart forward Daniel Ginczek consoled the desolate Cologne 'keeper.

"I'm not making any excuses. It's a ball that a goalkeeper should get. It's brutal, especially after such a good first half," Horn said.

Andreas Beck made it 3-1 early in the second half, shooting inside the far post from a difficult angle, when again Horn looked far from impressive.

Cologne struggled to create chances thereafter as Stuttgart sat back and defended, though Milos Jojic got the home fans going again when he scored late with a fine free kick.

Stuttgart held on, however, to climb to ninth with its fourth successive win under new coach Tayfun Korkut, who is unbeaten in five.

Home fans called Horn's name after the game to show their support.

"That's a huge gesture from the fans and one I'm grateful for," the goalkeeper said.

Cologne, with just four wins in 25 games, remains eight points from safety with nine rounds to go.

League leader Bayern Munich was at Freiburg later.