Google expansion plans helping to turn NYC into tech hub

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is waiting to hear whether it's been chosen as the site for Amazon's second headquarters. But another tech giant is already moving to expand its footprint in the city.
Google is reportedly close to a reaching a $2.4 billion deal to add a landmark Meatpacking District building to its already substantial New York campus.
The building that houses the Chelsea Market food mall sits across the street from Google's current New York City headquarters.
Representatives for Google did not respond to requests for comment about the company's New York expansion plans.
The Google expansion comes as other tech companies, including Amazon, Facebook and Spotify, are also growing in the city.