Brazil's Neymar discharged from hospital

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Neymar has been discharged from hospital after undergoing successful surgery on his injured right foot.

The Mater Dei Hospital in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte said Neymar left Sunday morning.

The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward was injured Feb. 25 in a French league game against Marseille.

The Saturday operation repaired a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

Images aired by the Globo T.V. network showed Neymar on crutches, boarding a private jet that flew him to his home in the coastal city of Mangaratiba in Rio de Janeiro state. It is unclear when he will return to Paris.

Brazil's national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who operated on Neymar, has said the player's recovery would take up to three months.