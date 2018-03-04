|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|28
|24
|3
|1
|82
|20
|75
|Liverpool
|29
|17
|9
|3
|67
|32
|60
|Man United
|28
|18
|5
|5
|53
|20
|59
|Tottenham
|29
|17
|7
|5
|55
|24
|58
|Chelsea
|28
|16
|5
|7
|50
|25
|53
|Arsenal
|28
|13
|6
|9
|51
|39
|45
|Burnley
|29
|10
|10
|9
|24
|26
|40
|Leicester
|29
|9
|10
|10
|41
|42
|37
|Watford
|29
|10
|6
|13
|39
|47
|36
|Everton
|29
|9
|7
|13
|33
|49
|34
|Bournemouth
|29
|8
|9
|12
|34
|44
|33
|Brighton
|28
|7
|10
|11
|26
|37
|31
|Swansea
|29
|8
|6
|15
|25
|42
|30
|West Ham
|29
|7
|9
|13
|36
|54
|30
|Huddersfield
|29
|8
|6
|15
|25
|50
|30
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|8
|14
|27
|40
|29
|Southampton
|29
|5
|13
|11
|29
|41
|28
|Crystal Palace
|28
|6
|9
|13
|25
|43
|27
|Stoke
|29
|6
|9
|14
|28
|54
|27
|West Brom
|29
|3
|11
|15
|22
|43
|20
|Thursday, March 1
Arsenal 0, Man City 3
|Saturday, March 3
Burnley 2, Everton 1
Swansea 4, West Ham 1
Southampton 0, Stoke 0
Watford 1, West Brom 0
Tottenham 2, Huddersfield 0
Leicester 1, Bournemouth 1
Liverpool 2, Newcastle 0
|Sunday, March 4
Brighton vs. Arsenal 1330 GMT
Man City vs. Chelsea 1600 GMT
|Monday, March 5
Crystal Palace vs. Man United 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|34
|22
|7
|5
|59
|28
|73
|Cardiff
|34
|20
|7
|7
|50
|27
|67
|Aston Villa
|34
|18
|9
|7
|53
|32
|63
|Fulham
|35
|17
|11
|7
|59
|38
|62
|Derby
|35
|16
|12
|7
|54
|33
|60
|Bristol City
|35
|15
|12
|8
|52
|40
|57
|Middlesbrough
|35
|16
|7
|12
|49
|34
|55
|Sheffield United
|34
|17
|4
|13
|49
|40
|55
|Preston
|35
|13
|15
|7
|43
|34
|54
|Brentford
|34
|13
|11
|10
|50
|41
|50
|Millwall
|35
|12
|13
|10
|41
|36
|49
|Leeds
|35
|14
|7
|14
|47
|46
|49
|Ipswich
|34
|14
|6
|14
|45
|43
|48
|Norwich
|34
|12
|11
|11
|34
|37
|47
|Nottingham Forest
|35
|13
|4
|18
|43
|54
|43
|QPR
|34
|10
|9
|15
|38
|51
|39
|Sheffield Wednesday
|35
|8
|13
|14
|37
|48
|37
|Reading
|34
|8
|10
|16
|39
|48
|34
|Bolton
|35
|8
|10
|17
|30
|54
|34
|Hull
|34
|7
|12
|15
|45
|51
|33
|Barnsley
|34
|7
|11
|16
|34
|48
|32
|Birmingham
|35
|8
|6
|21
|23
|53
|30
|Burton Albion
|34
|7
|8
|19
|26
|60
|29
|Sunderland
|35
|5
|13
|17
|38
|62
|28
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Hull 1, Barnsley 1
Reading 1, Sheffield United 3
|Friday, March 2
Middlesbrough 3, Leeds 0
|Saturday, March 3
Derby 1, Fulham 2
Millwall 1, Sunderland 1
Sheffield United vs. Burton Albion ppd.
Aston Villa vs. QPR ppd.
Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 1
Brentford vs. Cardiff ppd.
Barnsley vs. Norwich ppd.
Bolton 1, Preston 3
Ipswich vs. Hull ppd.
Bristol City 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wolverhampton vs. Reading ppd.
|Tuesday, March 6
Hull vs. Millwall 1945 GMT
Cardiff vs. Barnsley 1945 GMT
Fulham vs. Sheffield United 1945 GMT
QPR vs. Derby 1945 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough 1945 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Brentford 1945 GMT
Norwich vs. Nottingham Forest 1945 GMT
Sunderland vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT
Preston vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT
Reading vs. Bolton 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, March 7
Leeds vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackburn
|36
|21
|10
|5
|67
|35
|73
|Shrewsbury
|34
|20
|8
|6
|45
|26
|68
|Wigan
|32
|20
|7
|5
|59
|20
|67
|Rotherham
|34
|19
|5
|10
|58
|39
|62
|Scunthorpe
|36
|15
|12
|9
|51
|41
|57
|Plymouth
|35
|15
|8
|12
|43
|42
|53
|Charlton
|33
|14
|9
|10
|43
|41
|51
|Peterborough
|34
|13
|11
|10
|53
|44
|50
|Bradford
|34
|15
|5
|14
|48
|51
|50
|Bristol Rovers
|35
|15
|4
|16
|50
|52
|49
|Portsmouth
|35
|15
|4
|16
|42
|44
|49
|Gillingham
|35
|11
|13
|11
|39
|39
|46
|Walsall
|35
|11
|11
|13
|47
|49
|44
|Southend
|34
|12
|8
|14
|42
|54
|44
|Doncaster
|35
|10
|12
|13
|43
|44
|42
|Oxford United
|34
|11
|9
|14
|49
|51
|42
|Blackpool
|34
|10
|12
|12
|42
|44
|42
|Oldham
|34
|10
|9
|15
|48
|58
|39
|AFC Wimbledon
|35
|10
|8
|17
|34
|46
|38
|Northampton
|35
|10
|8
|17
|34
|56
|38
|Fleetwood Town
|34
|10
|7
|17
|45
|56
|37
|Milton Keynes Dons
|35
|7
|11
|17
|32
|48
|32
|Bury
|34
|7
|8
|19
|28
|50
|29
|Rochdale
|30
|5
|11
|14
|29
|41
|26
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Peterborough 2, Walsall 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Blackburn 3
Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan ppd.
|Saturday, March 3
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town ppd.
Doncaster vs. Bury ppd.
Southend 0, Walsall 3
Blackpool vs. Northampton ppd.
Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 2
Rochdale vs. Plymouth ppd.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton ppd.
Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough ppd.
Bradford vs. Portsmouth ppd.
Gillingham vs. Rotherham ppd.
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bristol Rovers 1
|Sunday, March 4
Blackburn 2, Wigan 2
|Tuesday, March 6
Walsall vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|35
|20
|9
|6
|75
|35
|69
|Accrington Stanley
|34
|20
|5
|9
|58
|38
|65
|Wycombe
|35
|18
|8
|9
|67
|51
|62
|Notts County
|35
|17
|10
|8
|56
|36
|61
|Mansfield Town
|34
|16
|12
|6
|53
|35
|60
|Exeter
|33
|18
|4
|11
|44
|37
|58
|Swindon
|35
|18
|3
|14
|55
|51
|57
|Coventry
|34
|16
|6
|12
|38
|28
|54
|Carlisle
|36
|15
|9
|12
|52
|45
|54
|Lincoln City
|34
|14
|11
|9
|46
|37
|53
|Crawley Town
|35
|15
|6
|14
|41
|43
|51
|Colchester
|35
|13
|11
|11
|45
|41
|50
|Cambridge United
|36
|13
|10
|13
|36
|46
|49
|Newport County
|34
|12
|12
|10
|41
|43
|48
|Stevenage
|35
|11
|9
|15
|46
|51
|42
|Cheltenham
|35
|10
|10
|15
|48
|52
|40
|Yeovil
|34
|10
|8
|16
|46
|55
|38
|Crewe
|35
|11
|3
|21
|41
|57
|36
|Forest Green
|34
|10
|6
|18
|39
|56
|36
|Grimsby Town
|36
|9
|9
|18
|30
|53
|36
|Morecambe
|33
|8
|11
|14
|34
|44
|35
|Port Vale
|34
|9
|8
|17
|37
|49
|35
|Chesterfield
|34
|8
|6
|20
|35
|61
|30
|Barnet
|35
|7
|8
|20
|33
|52
|29
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Wycombe 0, Coventry 1
|Saturday, March 3
Coventry vs. Lincoln City ppd.
Barnet vs. Port Vale ppd.
Cambridge United 1, Luton Town 1
Newport County vs. Accrington Stanley ppd.
Crewe vs. Forest Green ppd.
Crawley Town vs. Wycombe ppd.
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town ppd.
Cheltenham vs. Notts County ppd.
Exeter vs. Chesterfield ppd.
Morecambe vs. Colchester ppd.
Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0
Swindon vs. Yeovil ppd.
|Tuesday, March 6
Cheltenham vs. Notts County 1945 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Lincoln City 1945 GMT
Newport County vs. Forest Green 1945 GMT