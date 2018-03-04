Taiwan fines Iranian ship for discharging oil into its waters

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Taiwan authorities said Sunday that they had obtained proof of an Iranian container vessel illegally discharging oil into waters off the west coast in October 2017 and had imposed a fine of NT$1.5 million (US$51,000) on the owners.

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said the evidence was obtained from satellite images that showed an oil slick of 60 kilometers behind the vessel, which was identified as the Iranian container ship the Sarvin.

The images indicated that the vessel had been discharging oil into the water for two to three hours and the accumulated volume was at least 5 metric tons, the EPA said.

It said the images were verified by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), with which Taiwan maintains cooperative links on satellite monitoring of oil pollution in Taiwan's waters.

The NOAA confirmed that the vessel discharging oil was indeed the Sarvin, the EPA said.

Although it has been more than five months since Sarvin polluted Taiwan's waters, the EPA said, it was imposing a fine of NT$1.5 million on the owners of the vessel, based on the Marine Pollution Control Act.

The EPA said it had held off on the announcement of the penalty until Sunday when it was informed by the Maritime Port Bureau that the Sarvin was scheduled to dock at Kaohsiung Port soon.

Following the announcement of its decision, the Sarvin's shipping agent in Taiwan contacted the owner, who immediately paid the fine, the EPA said.

Taiwan will continue to use all available resources to identify any ships, local or foreign, that pollutes its waters, the EPA said.