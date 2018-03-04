StarLux set to apply for license to operate as air carrier: spokesman

Taipei (CNA) StarLux Airlines, a company that is being set up by former EVA Airways Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), will apply later this month for a business license in Taiwan, a spokesman for the startup said Sunday.



StarLux is awaiting a permit from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications for setting up an air transport company, after which it will apply to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for an air operator certificate (AOC), the spokesman, Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維), said.



He said that since the company set up an office in Taipei's Neihu District last August, it has recruited more than 100 employees. The company is hoping to start commercial airline services in 2020, operating on several short routes to Southeast and Northeast Asia and later expanding to long-haul routes to the United States, he said.



According to Nieh, StarLux will operate a fleet of 14 new single-aisle Airbus A320neo aircraft and 10 rented wide-body jets, which it will rent in the first six years of operation.



He said the contract for the rental of the A320s will be signed in the first half of the year.



The plan to establish StarLux Airlines was announced in 2016 by Chang Kuo-wei, the youngest son of Chang Yung-fa (張榮發), the late business tycoon who founded the Taiwanese transportation conglomerate Evergreen Group.



At the time of the announcement, Taiwan's law required a business to have at least five years operational experience in international transportation or commerce before it could become eligible to apply for an air operator certificate (AOC).



On March 1, however, the Regulations of Civil Air Transport Enterprise were amended to make it easier to establish a new airline in Taiwan, although the new regulations now require aspiring businesses to show funding of at least NT$6 billion and minimum paid-in capital of NT$4 billion before they can gain approval to operate scheduled or non-scheduled air carrier service on international routes.



(By Wang Shu-fen and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/pc