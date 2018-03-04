Fiorentina captain Davide Astori dies of heart attack at 31

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina captain Davide Astori has died, the club has announced. He was 31.

Astori was found in the early hours of Sunday morning in his hotel room in Udine, where the team was staying ahead of an Italian league match.

Fiorentina has released a brief statement saying it is "profoundly shaken."

It adds: "For this terrible and delicate situation, and above all out of respect for his family, we appeal to the sensitivity of the media."

Astori had just become a father two weeks ago.

The center back has played 14 times for Italy.

Fiorentina's match against Udinese has been called off as has Genoa vs. Cagliari, which was scheduled to kick off shortly after the news emerged.

The rest of Sunday's Serie A fixtures could also be postponed.