Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A few showers;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SW;17;75%;70%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;25;16;Sunny and nice;25;16;SSE;9;60%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;21;10;Mostly sunny;22;11;E;12;58%;9%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;17;12;A shower in the p.m.;16;11;WSW;23;57%;82%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;10;2;Cloudy;10;2;ESE;19;89%;26%;1

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun, cold;-4;-9;A little a.m. snow;-3;-9;ENE;7;85%;60%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partial sunshine;19;10;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;10;SW;8;40%;3%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-4;-16;Low clouds;-4;-8;S;11;98%;29%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;30;22;A morning t-storm;29;21;E;9;76%;89%;4

Athens, Greece;Inc. clouds;21;11;Showers and t-storms;19;12;WSW;11;76%;86%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;24;18;Partly sunny;27;19;SSW;9;67%;44%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;Mostly sunny, warm;28;16;SE;11;42%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;37;22;Showers, mainly late;33;23;E;9;70%;70%;7

Bangalore, India;Clearing;34;16;Plenty of sunshine;34;15;ESE;10;25%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;35;26;S;10;66%;20%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;15;9;Spotty showers;15;7;W;20;73%;83%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;8;-2;Chilly with sunshine;8;-3;S;11;32%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, cold;0;-5;A little p.m. rain;5;2;SE;23;79%;87%;2

Berlin, Germany;Not as cold;3;-3;Milder with clearing;8;-2;ESE;8;52%;5%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;20;9;Cloudy with a shower;19;8;SE;8;73%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A t-storm or two;28;19;SW;12;67%;82%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, cold;2;-5;Cloudy and cold;2;0;ESE;21;60%;73%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;13;3;Dull and dreary;11;4;SSE;10;73%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Colder;-1;-7;Cloudy and cold;3;-1;ENE;16;78%;71%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, cold;0;-8;Cloudy and cold;2;0;ENE;10;57%;71%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, humid;30;23;Becoming cloudy;27;15;SE;15;64%;25%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;31;19;Cloudy;29;18;ESE;7;43%;63%;7

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;16;8;Rain tapering off;9;3;NE;34;76%;84%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;32;15;Sunny and very warm;32;20;S;13;24%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;24;18;Clouds and sun;26;18;SE;25;69%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A t-storm in spots;26;20;NNE;5;77%;75%;6

Chennai, India;Clearing;34;22;Mostly sunny;34;21;SE;12;59%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;7;0;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;1;ESE;31;60%;91%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;NNE;12;71%;44%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-2;Snow tapering off;1;0;SE;20;81%;80%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and breezy;25;20;Sunny and nice;25;20;NNE;21;75%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower or two;21;17;Decreasing clouds;20;5;N;21;43%;15%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;17;79%;65%;5

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy;28;15;Hazy sun;28;15;NW;10;52%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;17;-2;Partly sunny, cooler;8;-5;NW;29;18%;7%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;34;21;Partly sunny, warm;35;21;S;9;56%;27%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;W;8;78%;60%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Snow and rain;6;1;Showers around;6;1;N;12;85%;71%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;18;5;Mild with some sun;18;6;NNE;13;37%;33%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Downpours, breezy;17;13;Heavy rain, breezy;16;12;W;37;76%;89%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;32;23;Turning sunny;30;23;ESE;10;68%;26%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;26;16;Partly sunny;26;16;ESE;8;66%;44%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Sunshine and nice;26;16;E;14;42%;1%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;-7;-14;Cloudy and cold;-6;-10;ESE;12;79%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunshine, less humid;34;25;Partial sunshine;33;25;SE;13;69%;27%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;27;21;Low clouds breaking;27;20;SSE;8;81%;33%;5

Honolulu, United States;Decreasing clouds;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;27;20;ENE;26;59%;66%;6

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sun;37;21;Sunny and very warm;36;21;SE;9;19%;8%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Periods of sun;23;10;Mostly cloudy;24;11;N;9;51%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and a t-storm;13;6;Cloudy;11;8;ENE;17;81%;72%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;W;9;75%;70%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;23;NNW;13;49%;3%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;29;15;A t-storm in spots;29;16;NW;8;55%;63%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;15;1;Sunny;15;1;NNW;6;33%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Hazy sunshine;33;18;NW;4;35%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;26;10;A shower;23;9;WSW;10;52%;57%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;36;19;Clouding up;36;21;N;18;9%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and frigid;-7;-10;Mostly sunny, cold;-3;-10;SSE;8;63%;0%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;29;20;Nice with sunshine;28;20;NNE;9;47%;2%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;23;Partly sunny;33;22;WSW;10;56%;16%;13

Kolkata, India;Sunny and hot;36;23;A thunderstorm;36;21;ENE;11;53%;51%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNE;6;78%;84%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;4;A t-storm in spots;14;3;ESE;10;65%;65%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;11;73%;61%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;25;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;SSE;12;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;11;A little a.m. rain;14;10;W;26;73%;85%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with a shower;9;4;Cloudy;9;4;SE;18;82%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;17;9;Mostly sunny;22;10;NNE;7;25%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny;29;23;SW;9;69%;4%;13

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;14;5;A little rain;9;3;W;18;74%;83%;1

Male, Maldives;Some brightening;30;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;NNE;14;68%;63%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A morning shower;31;25;ENE;11;70%;63%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;34;24;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;E;14;56%;6%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;22;14;Mainly cloudy;20;12;SSE;20;53%;12%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;11;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;NE;6;26%;35%;10

Miami, United States;Nice with sunshine;24;16;Partly sunny;24;15;ENE;14;52%;3%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Brisk and very cold;-7;-12;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-10;SE;7;63%;5%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;32;26;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;ENE;22;67%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;29;20;A t-storm in spots;26;18;S;18;64%;40%;7

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Low clouds;3;-3;NNE;9;64%;18%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cold with snow;-9;-12;A bit of a.m. snow;-8;-19;NW;19;65%;55%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;31;24;Hazy sunshine;33;25;N;15;44%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Thundershowers;23;15;Showers and t-storms;25;16;N;10;69%;92%;6

New York, United States;Sun and clouds;7;0;Partly sunny;7;0;N;32;48%;2%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;10;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;SSW;10;59%;26%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with clearing;-10;-18;Clearing;-7;-16;SE;7;80%;34%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;19;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;3;N;17;80%;91%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and chilly;-2;-7;Cloudy, snow showers;-3;-6;NE;9;64%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;Becoming cloudy;3;-5;NNE;15;62%;52%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sun and clouds;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;E;12;75%;78%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;32;22;Partly sunny;32;22;NNW;15;56%;5%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;31;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;ENE;12;70%;62%;6

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;8;3;Cloudy and milder;12;4;SSW;12;67%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;25;ENE;20;33%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Lots of sun, warm;36;25;Partly sunny;34;25;S;10;57%;39%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;17;78%;78%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny;30;18;NE;10;40%;29%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;4;-4;Cloudy and chilly;4;-2;E;7;55%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;P.M. rain, colder;12;1;Mostly sunny;9;-7;NNW;12;52%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;19;13;Periods of rain;20;12;NNE;16;63%;86%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Windy with clearing;19;13;Spotty showers;16;12;WSW;36;84%;86%;1

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;ENE;10;70%;55%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Chilly with sunshine;0;-5;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-4;NNE;18;50%;45%;2

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy;-2;-9;Inc. clouds;-3;-9;SE;5;73%;18%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Some sun, a t-storm;31;24;NE;9;75%;69%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Partly sunny;28;17;SSE;14;31%;4%;5

Rome, Italy;Rain this afternoon;13;8;Periods of rain;13;8;SSW;10;84%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, cold;-7;-13;Clouds and sun, cold;-7;-17;E;9;70%;31%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cool;12;6;Mostly sunny;15;7;NE;14;58%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;ENE;17;56%;7%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;26;23;Partly sunny;26;22;NW;18;59%;44%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;NNW;8;63%;6%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;24;9;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;ENE;9;33%;27%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;SW;8;31%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny;27;18;N;12;57%;6%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;8;Rain tapering off;12;7;WSW;17;80%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;10;4;A stray shower;9;3;SSE;10;69%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A little rain;16;5;A little a.m. rain;10;-2;ENE;8;52%;55%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;25;8;Rain and drizzle;10;7;NNE;24;79%;60%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm around;33;26;NNE;19;72%;71%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow and rain;9;1;Periods of rain;6;2;SE;22;87%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower in places;28;23;NNW;9;62%;42%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-9;Cloudy, snow showers;-2;-5;ESE;7;77%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;26;21;A t-storm in spots;23;19;SSE;23;70%;65%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;30;21;A little p.m. rain;30;15;NE;13;64%;80%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Becoming cloudy;-6;-11;Cloudy and cold;-5;-11;SE;9;71%;39%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Turning cloudy;20;10;E;9;51%;25%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;14;7;A little a.m. rain;11;2;NW;20;70%;55%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;19;10;A stray t-shower;20;11;NNW;17;33%;57%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with sunshine;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;SE;10;53%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;16;10;Periods of rain;18;12;SSE;8;58%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and mild;19;12;Rain and a t-storm;17;6;NNE;32;75%;100%;2

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;3;-6;Sunny;2;-3;NNE;10;62%;1%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and warm;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;S;12;57%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;24;12;Partly sunny;20;12;SSE;15;59%;57%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, frigid;-13;-24;Sunny and frigid;-10;-22;ESE;8;65%;13%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, chilly;7;1;Cloudy and chilly;6;1;E;6;65%;35%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clearing, very cold;1;-3;Cloudy and cold;2;0;SE;17;65%;73%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Sunshine, summerlike;38;19;WNW;6;34%;0%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-14;Clouds and sun, cold;-5;-10;SE;7;72%;5%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds breaking;0;-10;Inc. clouds;3;-4;SE;17;59%;6%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;23;18;Partly sunny;24;16;N;17;71%;19%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;36;19;Sunny and very warm;36;20;SW;8;54%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;12;6;A little rain;14;4;SE;6;60%;72%;4

