Suspected car-ramming attack in northern Israel injures 3

JERUSALEM (AP) — A motorist has rammed a car into a policeman and two soldiers, wounding all three in a suspected attack in northern Israel.

Police say they are investigating Sunday morning's incident in the city of Acre. In security footage, a speeding jeep is seen streaking through a junction where a uniformed paramilitary man is crossing, striking him and sending him flying into the air. In subsequent footage, the same jeep is seen crashing into another car.

Police say a bystander opened fire at the vehicle and wounded the driver, who was apprehended.

Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. Over 260 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in that time. Israel says most were attackers.