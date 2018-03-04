Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 4, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A few showers;89;78;A t-storm or two;88;77;SW;11;75%;70%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;77;61;Sunny and nice;78;61;SSE;6;60%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;70;49;Mostly sunny;71;52;E;8;58%;9%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;63;53;A shower in the p.m.;61;52;WSW;14;57%;82%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;50;36;Cloudy;49;36;ESE;12;89%;26%;1

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun, cold;26;15;A little a.m. snow;26;15;ENE;4;85%;60%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partial sunshine;67;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;50;SW;5;40%;3%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;25;4;Low clouds;24;18;S;7;98%;29%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;86;72;A morning t-storm;85;69;E;5;76%;89%;4

Athens, Greece;Inc. clouds;69;52;Showers and t-storms;65;54;WSW;7;76%;86%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;75;65;Partly sunny;80;66;SSW;6;67%;44%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;82;58;Mostly sunny, warm;83;60;SE;7;42%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;99;72;Showers, mainly late;91;74;E;6;70%;70%;7

Bangalore, India;Clearing;94;60;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;ESE;6;25%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;93;78;Partly sunny;94;79;S;6;66%;20%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;59;47;Spotty showers;59;45;W;13;73%;83%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;46;28;Chilly with sunshine;46;27;S;7;32%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, cold;32;23;A little p.m. rain;41;36;SE;14;79%;87%;2

Berlin, Germany;Not as cold;38;27;Milder with clearing;47;28;ESE;5;52%;5%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;67;48;Cloudy with a shower;66;47;SE;5;73%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;65;A t-storm or two;83;66;SW;7;67%;82%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, cold;36;23;Cloudy and cold;36;33;ESE;13;60%;73%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;55;37;Dull and dreary;51;40;SSE;6;73%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Colder;30;20;Cloudy and cold;37;30;ENE;10;78%;71%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, cold;33;18;Cloudy and cold;36;32;ENE;6;57%;71%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, humid;86;73;Becoming cloudy;81;59;SE;9;64%;25%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;88;65;Cloudy;85;65;ESE;5;43%;63%;7

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;61;46;Rain tapering off;48;38;NE;21;76%;84%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;90;59;Sunny and very warm;89;67;S;8;24%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;76;64;Clouds and sun;78;64;SE;15;69%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;77;67;A t-storm in spots;78;67;NNE;3;77%;75%;6

Chennai, India;Clearing;93;71;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;7;59%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;45;32;Cloudy, p.m. rain;43;34;ESE;19;60%;91%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;90;75;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;NNE;7;71%;44%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and chilly;30;28;Snow tapering off;34;32;SE;12;81%;80%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and breezy;76;68;Sunny and nice;77;68;NNE;13;75%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower or two;69;62;Decreasing clouds;69;41;N;13;43%;15%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;N;11;79%;65%;5

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy;82;58;Hazy sun;82;58;NW;6;52%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;63;29;Partly sunny, cooler;47;24;NW;18;18%;7%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;94;70;Partly sunny, warm;95;70;S;6;56%;27%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;W;5;78%;60%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Snow and rain;42;34;Showers around;43;34;N;7;85%;71%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;64;41;Mild with some sun;64;44;NNE;8;37%;33%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Downpours, breezy;62;56;Heavy rain, breezy;61;54;W;23;76%;89%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;90;73;Turning sunny;86;73;ESE;6;68%;26%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;78;62;Partly sunny;79;60;ESE;5;66%;44%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;Sunshine and nice;79;61;E;9;42%;1%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;20;6;Cloudy and cold;22;14;ESE;8;79%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunshine, less humid;93;77;Partial sunshine;92;76;SE;8;69%;27%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;80;70;Low clouds breaking;80;68;SSE;5;81%;33%;5

Honolulu, United States;Decreasing clouds;83;71;A shower in the a.m.;81;69;ENE;16;59%;66%;6

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sun;99;69;Sunny and very warm;96;69;SE;6;19%;8%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Periods of sun;73;51;Mostly cloudy;75;51;N;6;51%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and a t-storm;56;42;Cloudy;51;47;ENE;11;81%;72%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;90;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;W;6;75%;70%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;90;76;Mostly sunny;89;74;NNW;8;49%;3%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;85;59;A t-storm in spots;84;60;NW;5;55%;63%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;59;35;Sunny;59;34;NNW;4;33%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;Hazy sunshine;91;65;NW;3;35%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;79;51;A shower;73;48;WSW;6;52%;57%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;97;67;Clouding up;97;70;N;11;9%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and frigid;19;13;Mostly sunny, cold;26;13;SSE;5;63%;0%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;84;68;Nice with sunshine;82;68;NNE;6;47%;2%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;73;Partly sunny;91;72;WSW;6;56%;16%;13

Kolkata, India;Sunny and hot;96;73;A thunderstorm;96;69;ENE;7;53%;51%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;NNE;4;78%;84%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;39;A t-storm in spots;57;38;ESE;6;65%;65%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;SSW;7;73%;61%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;76;68;Clouds and sun, nice;76;68;SSE;7;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;52;A little a.m. rain;58;50;W;16;73%;85%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with a shower;48;38;Cloudy;49;39;SE;11;82%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;63;47;Mostly sunny;72;50;NNE;5;25%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny;85;73;SW;6;69%;4%;13

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;57;41;A little rain;48;38;W;11;74%;83%;1

Male, Maldives;Some brightening;87;81;Mostly sunny;88;81;NNE;8;68%;63%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;A morning shower;89;77;ENE;7;70%;63%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;94;76;Plenty of sunshine;95;77;E;9;56%;6%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;71;58;Mainly cloudy;68;54;SSE;12;53%;12%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;53;Partly sunny, nice;81;54;NE;4;26%;35%;10

Miami, United States;Nice with sunshine;76;60;Partly sunny;75;60;ENE;9;52%;3%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Brisk and very cold;19;10;Clouds and sun, cold;21;13;SE;5;63%;5%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;89;79;Partly sunny, breezy;88;79;ENE;14;67%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;83;68;A t-storm in spots;78;64;S;11;64%;40%;7

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;36;27;Low clouds;37;26;NNE;6;64%;18%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cold with snow;16;11;A bit of a.m. snow;18;-1;NW;12;65%;55%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;88;75;Hazy sunshine;91;78;N;9;44%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Thundershowers;73;59;Showers and t-storms;77;61;N;6;69%;92%;6

New York, United States;Sun and clouds;45;32;Partly sunny;44;33;N;20;48%;2%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;50;Sunshine, pleasant;74;53;SSW;6;59%;26%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with clearing;15;0;Clearing;20;4;SE;4;80%;34%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;67;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;38;N;11;80%;91%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and chilly;28;20;Cloudy, snow showers;27;22;NE;6;64%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;32;20;Becoming cloudy;37;24;NNE;9;62%;52%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sun and clouds;86;79;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;E;7;75%;78%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;90;72;Partly sunny;90;72;NNW;9;56%;5%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;87;74;An afternoon shower;90;76;ENE;8;70%;62%;6

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;47;38;Cloudy and milder;54;40;SSW;7;67%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;90;73;Mostly sunny;91;77;ENE;13;33%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Lots of sun, warm;98;78;Partly sunny;93;77;S;6;57%;39%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;NNE;11;78%;78%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;87;60;Mostly sunny;86;64;NE;6;40%;29%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;38;24;Cloudy and chilly;38;28;E;4;55%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;P.M. rain, colder;54;35;Mostly sunny;48;19;NNW;7;52%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;67;55;Periods of rain;68;54;NNE;10;63%;86%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Windy with clearing;66;55;Spotty showers;62;53;WSW;22;84%;86%;1

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;86;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;ENE;6;70%;55%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Chilly with sunshine;32;24;Sunny, but chilly;30;25;NNE;11;50%;45%;2

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy;28;16;Inc. clouds;26;16;SE;3;73%;18%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Some sun, a t-storm;87;76;NE;6;75%;69%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;Partly sunny;82;63;SSE;9;31%;4%;5

Rome, Italy;Rain this afternoon;56;46;Periods of rain;55;47;SSW;6;84%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, cold;20;9;Clouds and sun, cold;19;2;E;5;70%;31%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cool;54;42;Mostly sunny;59;45;NE;8;58%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;ENE;10;56%;7%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;79;73;Partly sunny;79;72;NW;11;59%;44%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;62;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;NNW;5;63%;6%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;75;48;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;ENE;5;33%;27%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;85;59;Sunny and pleasant;89;61;SW;5;31%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;79;64;Mostly sunny;80;65;N;7;57%;6%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;47;Rain tapering off;54;45;WSW;10;80%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;49;39;A stray shower;48;37;SSE;6;69%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A little rain;61;42;A little a.m. rain;50;29;ENE;5;52%;55%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;77;46;Rain and drizzle;50;45;NNE;15;79%;60%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm around;91;78;NNE;12;72%;71%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow and rain;48;34;Periods of rain;43;35;SE;14;87%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;72;A shower in places;82;73;NNW;5;62%;42%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and chilly;26;15;Cloudy, snow showers;29;24;ESE;4;77%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;79;69;A t-storm in spots;74;67;SSE;14;70%;65%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;87;70;A little p.m. rain;86;59;NE;8;64%;80%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Becoming cloudy;22;12;Cloudy and cold;22;12;SE;6;71%;39%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;52;42;Turning cloudy;68;51;E;5;51%;25%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;58;44;A little a.m. rain;52;35;NW;12;70%;55%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;67;50;A stray t-shower;68;52;NNW;11;33%;57%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with sunshine;85;61;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;SE;6;53%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;61;50;Periods of rain;65;54;SSE;5;58%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and mild;66;54;Rain and a t-storm;63;42;NNE;20;75%;100%;2

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;37;20;Sunny;35;27;NNE;6;62%;1%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and warm;86;58;Sunny and pleasant;73;60;S;8;57%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;75;54;Partly sunny;68;53;SSE;9;59%;57%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, frigid;9;-11;Sunny and frigid;14;-7;ESE;5;65%;13%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, chilly;44;33;Cloudy and chilly;43;33;E;3;65%;35%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clearing, very cold;35;27;Cloudy and cold;35;32;SE;10;65%;73%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;95;67;Sunshine, summerlike;100;66;WNW;4;34%;0%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, cold;24;6;Clouds and sun, cold;24;14;SE;5;72%;5%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds breaking;32;14;Inc. clouds;37;25;SE;11;59%;6%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;73;64;Partly sunny;75;61;N;10;71%;19%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;97;66;Sunny and very warm;97;68;SW;5;54%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;54;43;A little rain;57;38;SE;4;60%;72%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit