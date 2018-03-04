Photo of the Day: The most colorful festival in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The India Culture Committee of Taipei (ICCT) has organized the Indian spring festival HOLI consecutively in Taipei since last year like an International cultural exchange festival for all.

This year again the committee made it happen again in the most colorful way at Luguanghe'an Park (綠光河岸公園) near Dingxi MRT station, the same venue as last year, on March 3.

Attractions of the event include colors, dance, entertainment, DJ, performances and lots of Indian food.

For NT$400 per person, the ticket included entrance, colors to play, and full course Indian food.

Holi is a Hindu spring festival celebrated in the Indian subcontinent, also known as the "festival of colors" or the "festival of love." The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, end of winter, and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships. It is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest.

(Photo courtesy of Manoj Kriplani, member of India Culture Committee of Taipei)

