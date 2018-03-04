The 2018 Zhuzihu Calla Lily Festival in Taipei’s Yangmingshan to kick-off on March 30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The main attraction at the Calla Lily Festival at Zhuzihu in Yangmingshan National Park in Taipei will be the combination of music concerts and landscape beauty, according to Taipei City’s Department of Economic Development (DOED).

The participating calla lily farms will take turn hosting concerts throughout the activity period, offering visitors a relaxing stay in the vicinity as they watch the sea of calla lilies under the afternoon sun, the DOED said.



In addition to exploring the Zhuzihu area on your own, the DOED is working with the Beitou Farmers’ Association to offer guided tours on weekends and holidays during the festival period, the department said, adding that there will be one tour in the morning and one tour in the afternoon. Participants will travel to various scenic attractions at Zhuzihu and Yangmingshan, enjoying flower-picking, great food, and other activities during the tour, according to the department.



For more information, please visit the event’s Chinese website or call Beitou Farmers’ Association at 02-2892-4185, ext. 540.

Transportation

MRT Beitou Station－Take route S9 or 129 (only travels to Zhuzihu area during Calla Lily Festival) to Zhuzihu.

MRT Shipai Station－Take route S8 or 129 (only travels to Zhuzihu area during Calla Lily Festival) to Zhuzihu.

Taipei Railway Station－

1.Take route 126 Flower Festival Express to Yangmingshan Second Parking Lot and transfer to route 128, 129, S8, S9 or 131 (128 and 129 only travel to Zhuzihu area during Calla Lily Festival) to Zhuzihu.



2.Take route 260 to Yangmingshan Terminal and walk to Yangmingshan Transfer Station to take route 128, 129, or 131 (128 and 129 only travel to Zhuzihu area during Calla Lily Festival) to Zhuzihu.

MRT Jiantan Station－Take any of the following buses to Yangmingshan Second Parking Lot：109, 111, 126, and 127. Transfer to route 128, 129, S8, S9 or 131 (128 and 129 only travel to Zhuzihu area during Calla Lily Festival) to Zhuzihu. Yangmingshan Flower Clock Area/Second Parking Lot: Take 128, 129, S8, S9, or 131 (128 and 129 only travel to Zhuzihu area during Calla Lily Festival) to Zhuzihu. Public Insurance Building on Gongyuan Rd. – Take “Taipei-Jinshan Line” to Zhuzihu.

(photo from the Calla Lily Festival's official website)