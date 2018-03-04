Chinese politician Wang Yang expected to play a key role in formulating economic propaganda targeting Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Chinese politician Wang Yang, anticipated to succeed Yu Zhengsheng, the current chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is expected to play an important role in embarking on economic propaganda targeting Taiwan, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report.

Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee Taiwan Work Leading Small Group has traditionally been China’s mechanism for steering direction of Taiwan affairs, and the small group has been led by Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao when they were Chinese presidents. Currently the CC Taiwan Work Leading Small Group is headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the deputy leader of the group has been Yu, the CPPCC chairman.

After Yu steps down from his CPPCC chairman position, Wang is expected to take over as new CPPCC chairmanship and deputy leader of the CC Taiwan Work Leading Small Group.

Xi said in his report at 19th CPC National Congress in October last year that China was willing to share favorable circumstances regarding China’s development with Taiwanese people and would expand economic and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait. On that note, Wang is expected to take a significant role in formulating economic propaganda targeting Taiwan, according to media reports.