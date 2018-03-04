A year later, the Oscars return to the scene of the flub

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The (right) envelope, please.

The Oscars will hope to live down their most infamous blunder at the 90th Academy Awards. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EST. But more than redemption is on the line Sunday. The ceremony promises to be rife with references to the #MeToo movement sparked by the Harvey Weinstein revelations.

Host Jimmy Kimmel will be tasked with not just ensuring the correct winners are read Sunday, but also with confronting a traumatic year for Hollywood. No dress-code protest is planned by Time's Up organizers, as happened at January's Golden Globes.

The night's top honor, best picture, is considered especially up for grabs this year, with contenders including "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," ''The Shape of Water" and "Get Out."

