Georgiev gets 1st NHL win, resurgent Rangers beat Oilers 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Alexander Georgiev made 35 saves for his first NHL win as the resurgent New York Rangers held off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Chris Kreider and Paul Carey also scored for the Rangers (30-30-6), who swept a three-game road trip through Western Canada that followed their seven-game losing streak. After trading away several veteran stars, including captain Ryan McDonagh and forward Rick Nash, leading up to Monday's deadline, the rebuilding Rangers — tied for last place in the Metropolitan Division — are just three points out of a playoff spot in the crowded Eastern Conference race.

Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the disappointing Oilers (27-34-4), who have lost three in a row.

Georgiev made his third career start in place of No. 1 goalie Henrik Lundqvist, rested on the second night of a back-to-back after two straight 50-save wins. With a 3-1 victory in Calgary on his 36th birthday Friday night, Lundqvist became the first goaltender to stop 50 or more shots in consecutive wins since the NHL began tracking saves in 1955.

New York opened the scoring 54 seconds into the game on its first shot when Zibanejad fed the puck across to Kreider, who sent it into the open side of the net before Oilers goalie Cam Talbot could get across. It was the 13th time this season the Oilers have allowed a goal on their opponent's first shot of the game.

Edmonton tied it six minutes into the second period when an innocent-looking shot from McDavid off a sharp angle squeezed in past Georgiev for his 30th goal of the season.

The Rangers regained the lead on the power play a couple of minutes later as Zibanejad batted in a rebound on a scramble in front.

New York got another one shortly afterward before the midway mark of the second as Talbot got a piece of Carey's deflection before it trickled in behind him.

The Oilers made it 3-2 with three minutes to play in the second as McDavid turned on the jets before sending a beautiful backhand pass to Nugent-Hopkins for his 17th.

NOTES: New York swept the two-game season series, including a 4-2 victory at Madison Square Garden in November. ... Nugent-Hopkins returned to the lineup after missing 18 games with a rib injury. ... Edmonton defenseman Adam Larsson missed the game to attend his father's funeral in Sweden. ... Georgiev entered 0-2-0 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Return home to face the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Oilers: Continue their five-game homestand Monday against the Arizona Coyotes.

