Wie wins LPGA's Women's World Championship in Singapore

SINGAPORE (AP) — Michelle Wie sunk a lengthy putt from off the green on the final hole to win the LPGA's Women's World Championship by one stroke on Sunday.

Wie's last LPGA tournament win was at the 2014 U.S. Women's Open.

With four players in contention to win the tournament on the last hole at the Sentosa Golf Club, Wie separated herself from the pack when she birdied the 72nd hole for a final round of 7-under 65 to finish at 17-under 271.

Jenny Shin (65) made her only bogey of the day on the last hole to finish in a four-way tie for second at 16-under with third round leader Nelly Korda (71) and Danielle Kang (70), who both missed birdie putts that would have forced a playoff, and Brooke Henderson (67).