Mushers focus on trail ahead as Alaska's Iditarod kicks off

WILLOW, Alaska (AP) — Alaska's famed Iditarod begins Sunday following a difficult year for the long-distance sled dog race that included a champion's dog doping scandal, the loss of a major sponsor, discontent among mushers and increased pressure from animal rights activists.

But the focus of competitors is the trail ahead as they take off across frozen Willow Lake, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

They will travel over mountain ranges, dangerous terrain and frozen rivers before reaching the wind-swept Bering Sea coast.

The winner is expected in the old Gold Rush town of Nome in about nine days.

The competition had its ceremonial start Saturday with a short sprint through downtown Anchorage.

Sixty-seven teams are signed up to vie for a total purse of $500,000 in the 46th running of the nearly 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) race.